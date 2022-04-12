2A Girls Golf: Mark Morris undercuts Hockinson

The Mark Morris girls golf team led the way at Mint Valley on Tuesday, in a 2A GSHL meet-up that included R.A. Long, Hockinson, and Ridgefield.

The Monarchs beat the Hawks 229-233 in the only complete team matchup of the day; both the Lumberjills and Spudders lacked the required four golfers for a complete score.

Ella Hedlund carded a 50 to lead MM, with Jana Knapp behind her at 56. Madeline Pospichal scored a 58, and Sarah Stewart rounded out the team score at 65. Ava Escudero also shot a 69.

Harli Whitham carded a 59 for R.A. Long.

Hockinson’s Grace Phillips shot a 47 to win medalist honors.

Mark Morris was set to be back at Mint Valley on Wednesday, hosting Woodland. On Thursday, both the Monarchs and Jills will go south to Ridgefield.

