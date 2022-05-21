2A District Track and Field: Three individual winners from local schools at Districts

SHELTON — Cowlitz County was shut out of the top three in the final team standings on both sides of the 2A District IV championship meet, but the area still got its fair share of athletes into the state championships next week.

R.A. Long and Mark Morris tied for fourth in terms of final points in the girls meet with 51, with Woodland settling for 10th at 22. Tumwater dominated the field with 129 points to win the team title, 53 points ahead of Washougal. For the Boys, Aberdeen took the title, nearly doubling up second-place W.F. West. R.A. Long finished sixth, Woodland was seventh, and Mark Morris took eighth out of 15 schools.

R.A. Long’s Maria Sheldon tossed a PR of 113 feet, 2 inches in the girls discus to claim the district crown. Woodland sophomore Autumn Pietz cleared 4 feet, 10 inches to win the high jump, just ahead of her teammate Sydney George.

On the boys side, Woodland’s Cole Logan won the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 40.69, and he joined Gavin McShanon, Adam Stover, and Gabriel Parker for a winning 4x100 relay time of 44.15.

State qualifiers

Boys

800 meters: Eric Bauman (MM). 3,200 meters: Joran Lamoreaux (WOD). 110-meter hurdles: Kobe Parlin (MM), Cole Logan (WOD). 300-meter hurdles: Cole Logan (WOD), Koynn Williamdyke (RAL). 4x100 relay: WOD (McShannon, Loga, Stover, Parker), RAL (Woodall, Nguyen, Akinola, Williamdyke). 4x400 relay: MM (Dietz, White, Lamb, Bauman). Discus: Jaxon Cook (RAL). Javelin: Hewson Nguyen (RAL). Long Jump: Deacon Dietz (MM), Hewson Nguyen (RAL). Triple Jump: Hewson Nguyen (RAL).

Girls

100 meters: Kathryn Chapin (RAL), Emma Fisher (MM). 200 meters: Emma Fisher (MM). 400 meters: Kathryn Chapin (RAL). 100-meter hurdles: Erica Snyder (MM), Breyelle Box (RAL). 300-meter hurdles: Emma Fisher (MM). 4x100 relay: RAL (Kersavage, Spaulding, Box, Chapin). 4x400 relay: MM (White, Rubash, Fisher, Allen). Shot Put: Maria Sheldon (RAL). Discus: Maria Sheldon (RAL). High Jump: Autumn Pietz (WOD), Sydney George (WOD). Pole Vault: Karli Kersavage (RAL). High Jump: Erica Snyder (MM). Triple Jump: (Erica Snyder) (MM)

