2A District Tennis: Mark Morris, R.A. Long's district runs come to end short of State bids

Mark Morris’ doubles pair of Taylor Wilkinson and Ellie Weber, the area’s last remaining players still going, saw their run at the 2A district tournament end the same way their weekend at the 2A GSHL tournament did: at the hands of Columbia Rivers’ Evie Wenger and Sydney Dreves.

The Rapids won this round 6-0, 6-4.

“They just played a little better,” MM coach Ryan Smith said. “Pretty fine margins in this one.”

Wilkinson and Weber, who lost their first-round matchup Thursday to Black Hills’ pair of Athena and Sienna Moore, fell to the losers’ bracket and found themselves back in rivalry territory against R.A. Long’s Emily and Alice Anderson.

The Lumberjills beat a different pair from Black Hills 6-3, 6-3 in a play-in, before dropping down after a 6-0, 6-2 loss to the tournament’s top pair of River’s Grace Rudi and Lauren Dreves.

A week after Wilkinson and Weber dispatched the Andersons in two sets at the league tournament, the RAL pair hung tougher Thursday to take a set, but the Monarchs still rode out 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 winners.

“I think MM’s experience of being a senior team that’s played together for a couple of years was the difference today,” R.A. Long coach Rally Wallace said. “My girls haven’t had a full year together and both will be back next year. Hopefully, they can use this experience from this season to push even further next year.”

Weber and Wilkinson retired for the night knowing that a win Friday morning would put them a result away from a top-three finish, but came up just short.

“It was a pretty good run,” Smith said. “From never playing tennis before as freshmen to a game away from State as seniors — with only two and a half seasons available due to COVID.”

