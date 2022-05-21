2A District Softball: R.A. Long runs out of juice, eliminated by Ridgefield

CHEHALIS — It was a familiar foe that landed a knockout blow on the Lumberjills’ season Friday when Ridgefield defeated R.A. Long 7-0 at the 2A District IV softball tournament at Recreation Park.

After putting together an undefeated run through the 2A Greater St. Helens League while the Lumberjills nipped at their heels all season the Spudders did some mashing with the bats in the loser-out game against the Jills. In the process Ridgefield punched its ticket to the state tournament next week and brought R.A. Long’s season to a close.

“The bats just went quiet and it’s a bad time for bats to go quiet,” RAL coach Dave McDaniel said.

Jadyn Terry took the rock in the circle for the Jills and through five innings was able to hold Ridgefield more or less in check. Terry struck out eight batters of six innings and allowed just two runs through those first five frames.

The Spudders notched their first cut in the second inning after Elizabeth Peery smacked a double and advanced to third base during the ensuing at bat. Then, with two outs, R.A. catcher Gracie Byrnes thought she saw an opportunity to end the inning and came up firing for a backpick when Perry wandered a bit too far down the third base line. But the ball found a mouse hole and scooted down the line into left field, allowing Perry to cruise home.

McDaniel felt like that one ill-fated play turned an optimistic Lumberjills’ dugout on its head and gave the Spudders a spark.

“You’re playing a team where one or two runs is very important and if you can jump out on them first it changes their thought process,” McDaniel said. “It’s a game of chess every time, and when you make mistakes like that they get the first move on the chessboard.”

The error may have been the difference when it came to intangibles, but on the scoreboard the Spudders made sure to erase all doubt before the final out.

In the fifth inning Ridgefield added an insurance run when Mallory Vancleave drove in Madeline Smith with a two-out infield single

But the big inning was yet to come for the Spuds, and they wouldn’t have to wait much longer.

In the sixth inning when a walk and a single set the table for Makayla Ferguson and she cleaned her plate with a monster three run home run to left field that broke the game wide open and broke the Jills’ spirit for good.

Ridgefield added a pair of for-fun insurance runs in the top of the seventh inning and then let Peery finish what she started in the circle to end it. Peery allowed just four hits over seven innings while hanging donuts on the scoreboard all the way through.

Even when the Jills did get runners on base the breaks didn’t go their way, with the Spudders turning in an impressive defensive effort that left every Jill to reach base stranded where they stood.

No play was more impressive than the one Ferguson turned in from her spot behind the dish in the fifth inning. R.A. Long had managed to put their first two runners on base and then called for a sacrifice bunt, but the attempt popped up into foul territory and Ferguson snared it with a diving grab and nearly doubled off the runner at first base with a throw from her knees. Screaming line drives off the bats of Miranda Bergquist and Maddie Fierst were subsequently caught by the Ridgefield defense and the Jills’ best chance to answer back was over in a flash.

“They go 100% for 100% of the game. There’s no letup in them and sometimes that’s the difference,” McDaniel said.

Kamia Tootoosis-Didier made a diving catch in center field to help the Jills hang around and got the offense started with a single in the first inning. Byrnes added a single in the sixth and Terry finished with two hits on the day.

After finishing second in the 2A GSHL this season the Lumberjills fell one win short of a state tournament appearance. The loss meant the Jills had to say their final goodbyes to seniors Brenna Fraser, Mylee Grimm, Bergquist and Byrnes.

As the red and black side milled about for photos while pondering a future without those players, their skipper was sure their myriad contributions would live on in their absence.

“I really believe their strength is that a couple of our seniors knew how to play a complete game and they did a great job of teaching other girls,” McDaniel said. “We’re going to miss those seniors… they had a lot of years and understood. They were field generals.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.