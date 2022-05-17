2A District Softball: Mark Morris goes down quietly to Aberdeen in pigtail

The Mark Morris softball team saw its season end with way more of a whimper than a bang Tuesday, dropping the loser-out pigtail game of the 2A District 4 tournament to Aberdeen 11-3 at 7th Ave. Park.

“We just didn’t have it today,” MM coach Chris Mejia said. “Honestly, they wanted it more. We came out flat, there wasn’t a lot of excitement in the dugout, there wasn’t a lot of excitement on the field.”

What questions there were as to the early balance of excitement and momentum were answered quickly, as eight of the first nine pitches out of Megan Jenkins’ hand in the top of the first inning missed the zone to put a pair of Bobcats on immediately — Bobcats who would both be back in the dugout after scoring within two more batters. Aberdeen added another run on a wild pitch, and the guests were off and running.

Jenkins finished with eight hits allowed in 6 ⅓ innings of work, but walked nine — five of which came in the first inning.

“If he’s not calling the corners, you have to adjust and move in a little bit,” Mejia said. “Emily (Foytack) did a good job of trying to move her back in, and in the later innings she kind of found that groove and we made it a competitive game.”

The Monarchs behind Jenkins didn’t help at times, committing five errors behind her. Four of those — two in the fourth and two in the sixth — directly led to five unearned runs that pushed the Bobcats’ lead from three runs to eight.

Jenkins left the game with the bases loaded in the top of the seventh for Brooklyn Harris, who got the final two outs, but not before allowing two more runs to go on Jenkins’ final line, which totaled six earned runs and five unearned ones.

Meanwhile, the Monarchs struggled at the plate all afternoon long against Aberdeen freshman Abbie Manio, who went the distance for the Bobcats in the circle. And when they did get some success with the bats, they ran themselves out of rallies.

In the bottom of the second, Hallie Watson hit a one-out single and scored all the way from first on a McKenzie Verdoorn double down the right field line. After a flyout, Sydney Fugleberg shot a single to put runners at the corners, but as Hayly Peterson stepped to the plate, Aberdeen’s coaching staff asked for time and went out to talk to the umpires, pointing to their lineup cards. The umpires confirmed that Verdoorn and Peterson batted in reverse order — afterward, Mejia said one of his assistants had written the lineup down wrong on the whiteboard in the MM dugout — and ruled Verdoorn out, ending the inning.

MM went on to go hitless over the next three frames.

“I think that kind of took the momentum out of it,” Mejia said. “Took the air out of the balloon, so to speak.”

In the bottom of the sixth, two free passes with two down set the table up for Hallie Watson, who ripped a shot up the middle to score one. Verdoorn followed that with an RBI single, but Watson didn’t get a good turn around third base and was thrown out at the plate to end the inning, before walking off slowly holding a hurt leg.

Watson and Verdoorn went 2-for-3 in back-to-back spots in the MM order, combining to drive in all three of the hosts’ runs. The rest of the lineup combined for just two hits.

“We were just out on the front foot on a lot of our hits,” Mejia said. “Off the end of the bat, and we couldn't make things happen. They have a good, solid infield defense… If you can’t hit gaps, you’re not going to get people on base.”

Mark Morris ends its season at 9-11, and will lose six seniors from this year’s squad: Verdoorn, Peterson, Ashley Provolt, Elise Aguirre, Trinity Buskeness, and Kaitlynn Westerby.

“I think we had a great season,” Mejia said. “We made this game, we earned it. And I’m looking forward to next year. I’m graduating six girls, but I’ve got some future girls down in JV and some freshmen coming in that are going to make a difference, and I think we’ll be right back at it.”

