2A District Girls Golf: Woodland takes district crown, six local golfers bound for State

The Woodland girls golf team kept up its winning ways in the postseason, taking first out of 13 teams on the course at the 2A District 4 tournament at Mint Valley on Tuesday.

The Beavers came away with 154.5 points, head and shoulders above second-place Mark Morris. For their part, the Monarchs edged out W.F. West by half a point for second with 100.5 points

Tumwater’s Lily McCauley took the individual crown in dominant fashion, finishing 4-under 144 over 36 holes in the two-day competition and coming in 17 shots ahead of second place.

Zoe Jouwsma led the Beavers with a third-place finish, carding a score of 172. Brooklyn Gaston came in next at 196 for Woodland to finish in eighth. Karalynn Conditt came in 12th at 204, Lucy Sams and Chloe Rist finished a shot apart at 215 and 216, and Sahara McPoland rounded out the team score at 234.

Ella Hedlund started off Mark Morris’ card with a 10th-place score of 202. Jana Knapp, whose 99 on Day 1 matched Hedlund for the Monarchs’ lead, came in four shots behind at 206 to finish 14th. Six shots behind her, Madeline Pospichal was 16th overall at 212, and Ava Escudero was 23rd with a score of 219.

Harli Witham, the only R.A. Long golfer in the competition, shot a 195, finishing in eighth place. She scored enough points to have RAL take ninth ahead of three other single-golfer teams and a two-person Columbia River side.

The top 17 finishers qualified for the 2A state tournament, meaning Jouwsma, Gaston, Hedlund, Knapp, Pospichal, and Witham will all move on to take on the rest of the best from around Washington at Tumwater Valley Golf Course on May 24-25. The next three places — including Sams and Rist — will go as alternates.

