2A District Boys Soccer: Woodland’s wild ride comes to an end at Fort Vancouver

VANCOUVER — The Beavers were never supposed to make it this far. They were never supposed to be in a do-or-die game at all, let alone tied with a chance to win late in the second half of a playoff match.

No, this year’s Woodland boys soccer team was supposed to be stillborn. Instead, it took the best Trappers squad in twenty years to take the Beavers out for good.

On Thursday at Kiggins Bowl it was Fort Vancouver’s first playoff team since 2002 that saw the breaks go their way in a 3-1 win in a loser-out game in the 2A District IV playoffs.

For Woodland coach Onesimo Sabastian-Gonzalez his fifth year coaching in the program, but his first year at the helm, was one of ups and downs if not necessarily in that order.

“I knew it was going to be a tough challenge,” Sabastian-Gonzalez said. “I know all of the players who have left and I knew that a lot of people were doubting us. I mean, we weren't even supposed to make Districts.”

Woodland came out against the Trappers and immediately engaged in the sort of traffic jam defense they’ve become known for during the season. After more than thirty minutes of play the match remained scoreless until a rare misstep by a Beaver defender allowed Fort to sneak in a score before the half.

“The guy just stepped too early instead of just holding onto the pressure and slowing him down,” Sabastian-Gonzalez said. “He just went right down the middle there and that’s not a good route.”

Fifteen minutes after the intermission Woodland finally found a crack in the Fort Vancouver flanks and evened the score. Wyatt Daniels took the honors on the goal after Rogelio Santillan-Guzman set him up on the assist.

“We came out pretty explosive,” Sabastian-Gonzalez said. “I told them before halftime that we were lagging on how we’re supposed to use our wings. I told them to try to find their wingers up top.”

That all sounds good, but it also worked. Unfortunately for the Woodland faithful the Fort offense had more quilted cannonballs to fire on frame and two of them found their mark over the final 12 minutes of action and brought the Beavers season to a close.

After emerging from the bottom of the league standings the Beavers fought buck tooth and nails down the stretch to finish fourth in the 2A GSHL. Then they went toe to toe with the Trappers of destiny after squaring off with the District champions from Tumwater in the tournament’s first round. All told, it's safe to say the Beavers pulped all they could out of what they had this season.

Woodland will graduate three senior starters and four varsity players overall, including Bryan Gatica, Axel Almodovar, Alfredo Morales-Lopez and Noe Guadarrama,

“We had our struggles in the beginning of the season and we had to just find our own unique philosophy. We had to make something out of ourselves. Who are we and how are we playing?" Sabastian-Gonzalez said. "For me, in my first year, I’m grateful for the season we had. It was a lot of learning.”

