2A District Baseball: Mark Morris stays alive with win over Hockinson

RIDGEFIELD — Things looked awfully similar for the second day running for the Mark Morris baseball team. But with the multiple moments resting on knives’ edges, the Monarchs did what they couldn’t do in their first district tournament matchup to beat Hockinson 7-6 in a loser-out matchup.

“I think there was more fight today,” MM coach Brock Myklebust said. “It was just having your back against the wall when you have to win. We’re old but we’re also young, and I think we showed maturity today across the board. It was guys who wanted to put on the Mark Morris uniform one more time for sure.”

For the second straight day, the Monarchs jumped out ahead before giving up the lead on a rash of free passes, errors, and tough breaks in the field. And for the second straight day, Mark Morris built up repeated chances with runners on base. But just 24 hours after leaving too many chances untaken, Wednesday afternoon would be different.

Down 4-2, Mark Morris loaded the bases with no outs in the bottom of the third, but was only able to bring a single run in on a walk before a strikeout and a double play sent the Hawks back into the dugout with momentum still in hand. But with the deficit down to a run, the Monarch Manufacturing Company was able to go to work in the fourth, with Carson Allen getting on via a hit-by-pitch, going to second on a sacrifice bunt, taking third on a wild pitch, and scoring on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Langston Bartell to tie the game.

MM loaded the bases once again in the fifth, and after two days’ worth of would-be rallies had fallen short in a row, Myklebust turned to his bench.

Austin Lindquist was slated to start at third base Wednesday, but lingering arm soreness from his outing on the hill Tuesday scratched him out late. Instead, Myklebust brought him in as a pinch hitter, and after a wild pitch brought the go-ahead run home, Lindquist did the rest, lasering a two-run double to make it 7-4.

“That at-bat was a game-changer,” Myklebust said. “He knew he was going to get an opportunity to swing it, though, and he came in and did exactly what we needed. It was awesome.”

Bartell got Mark Morris’ offense on the board early, following a leadoff double by Kellen Desbiens in the bottom of the first with an RBI single, then coming home on a Carson Ness grounder to make it 2-0.

That gave starter Jaden Anderson a lead to work with, but the MM hurler had to deal with a tight zone, command troubles, issues in the defense behind him, throwing load of stressful pitches early in two shutout innings to start.

In the third, the Hawks finally cracked through with four runs to take the lead. Anderson finished with two strikeouts and four hits allowed in three innings of work.

Sophomore lefty Jackson Rohl came in for the fourth and kept Hockinson off the board for two innings himself, striking out three.

“Jackson Rohl is a kid who struggled a lot early on, and he came back from injury,” Myklebust said. “I won’t say he’s been perfect, but he’s been exactly what we needed since he came back.”

Suddenly pitching with a lead after Lindquist’s clutch hit, Rohl ran into trouble with back-to-back walks to lead off the top of the sixth, and Bartell came in to finish things off on the hill. He allowed both inherited runners to score, but retired three straight Hawks to end the threat with the Monarchs clutching to a one-run lead.

After a fruitless bottom of the sixth, Bartell came back out to face the bottom third of the Hockinson lineup, with the top of the order looming should anyone reach.

“We were at the bottom half of the order, and I’ll take Langston against anybody’s bottom half, any day of the week,” Myklebust said.

An easy flyout and two straight strikeouts later, and the Monarchs were spilling out of the dugout to celebrate their win, knowing they’d just bought themselves one more game.

Desbiens went 2-for-3 with a run scored at the top of the MM order. Stephen Hammergren was 1-for-2 with a pair of walks, and Bartell and Dossen Morrow both had a knock and a walk,

The Monarchs will be back at the RORC on Saturday to face either Columbia River or W.F. West in a loser-out, winner-to-regional game.

