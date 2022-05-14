2A District Baseball: Mark Morris lets Bearcats slip the trap, season ends in extras

RIDGEFIELD — The Monarchs had one goal when they stepped on the artificial turface of The RORC on Saturday morning; play well enough to earn some extra baseball this season.

To that end Mark Morris succeeded, erasing a four run deficit against W.F. West and forcing extra innings in a loser-out District game. But the Monarchs wanted to win, and the Regional berth that went with it, so when the final bell tolled and they found themselves on the wrong end of a 7-6 loss after 11 innings of nail-biting baseball, the sting in their kings’ hearts was all the more wrenching.

“Anybody who’s a baseball guy would fully agree with that,” MM coach Brock Myklebust said. “We had guys on base in like the last four innings, at second and third, and we just could not get the one we needed. That’s kind of been our Achilles heel all season, but they competed their butts off all ten, eleven innings, whatever it was.”

Facing elimination the Monarchs fell into a hole early when W.F. West plated four runs in the second inning. A tight strike zone gave starting pitcher Langston Bartell trouble in that frame in particular. Two walks and a hit batter conspired to haunt Mark Morris when Brock Bunker singled to bring home a pair and then a double steal in a first and third situation scored the Bearcats’ fourth run of the game to go up 4-0.

That deficit set the stage for what would become the theme of the game; Mark Morris playing comeback baseball and trying desperately to get over the hump that seemed to keep moving farther away like the end of some rainbow no mortal can reach.

In the bottom of the second inning MM showed it came to fight, scratching out a pair of runs when Carson Allen drew a bases loaded walk and then Kellen Desbiens notched an RBI fielder’s choice.

The fourth inning turned explosive again for the Monarchs when Bartell left a pitch up and over the middle of the plate Evan Stajduhar didn’t miss, sending a screaming baseball out onto the concrete porch in left field for a two-run shot that pushed their lead back out to four runs.

That mistake spelled the end for Bartell and Jaden Anderson entered in his relief. Anderson wound up going 1 ⅓ innings with two strikeouts and just one hit allowed.

Anderson’s outing set the tone for what wound up being an impressive bullpen day for the Monarchs. Dossen Morrow entered for Anderson in the fifth inning and went 3 ⅓ innings while striking out five batters, scattering four hits and allowing exactly zero runs.

Those efforts allowed the Monarchs’ offense to steel itself in the face of W.F. West starting pitcher Logan Moore, putting up one more run in the fifth inning when Moore was called for a balk with runners at the corners.

The call brought both coaches onto the field to argue, with Myklebust getting the better of the animated conversation, and all of a sudden the Monarchs’ dugout was brimming with energy.

When Bunker entered to pitch for the Bearcats in the sixth inning the Monarchs jumped all over him. Trenton Lamb got things going with a double to the gap and then Allen scored him with a single over the second baseman’s glove. After Desbiens drew a walk Bunker got the hook and the Bearcats brought in Hunter Lutman.

The new guy didn’t miss any more bats, but he had much better luck. The first batter he faced smacked a screaming mimi back at the mound which Lutman snared in the air and nearly turned into a double play. Then a chopper up the middle nearly found daylight before Bunker stopped it with a dive and flipped it to second for the out while one run came into score. Stephen Hammergren then turned in an infield single to plate another run before Carson Ness dropped a clutch flare single into right field to tie the game at 6-6.

“The bottom half of our order stepped up big time. I mean, Lamb hitting a double and Allen driving that ball in the gap that’s really what kept us in it. You can’t ask for more from your bottom half than that right there,” Myklebust said. “With Allen, that’s just a senior wanting to wear the jersey one last time.”

Ness, Hammergren and Austin Lindquist all finished with two hits on the day for the Monarchs. Allen drove in two runs to lead the team.

Hammergren entered to pitch for the Monarchs in the eighth inning and went the rest of the way, pitching out of the tightest of jams and fielding his position with aplomb. He’d finish the day with six strikeouts, one hit and one unearned run allowed over three innings.

In the fateful 11th inning the Bearcats loaded the bases and then attempted a safety squeeze bunt. As soon as the pitch left his hand Hammergren pounced off the mound, grabbed the ball and flipped it home to Lamb for the force out.

“I think if we come out on top of that game, that’s probably the play of the game, honestly,” Myklesbust said. “All week last week we were practicing our bunt situations and as the good ol’ Greg Bussell would say, you know, 33’s part the seas, and we ran it perfectly.”

In that moment it seemed the Monarchs were bound for glory. But the game of baseball can be cruel, and it certainly was to MM on Saturday.

With two outs on the board and two strikes on the next batter a pitch squirted by Hammergren’s receiver and found its way to the backstop allowing a Bearcat to scamper home and score with a head first slide for what would wind up as the winning run.

When the Monarchs failed to plate a run in the bottom half of the inning all they could do was watch as the Bearcats mobbed behind the mound. For the MM seniors that was their last hurrah. A flurry of spit and fury incinerated in a flash and lost to the dustbin of history.

But Myklebust made sure that the efforts of his fireman relief crew did not go unnoted, even as his players packed their bags and wiped tears from their eyes.

“The relief guys were great. They kept us in it. Stevie and Dossen going inning for inning with their guys and Stevie getting out of huge, huge jams there,” he said. “It was awesome to see as a coach, especially with those guys coming back next year.”

