2A District Baseball: Called-back home run, missed chances haunt Mark Morris in first-round loss

It looked like a pop-up off of Langston Bartell’s bat.

The Mark Morris baseball team, which had already smacked one home run to take an early lead, had helped Shelton get back into their 2A Division IV first-round matchup with a bout of walks and a couple misplays in the field. The Highclimbers had tied the game, had taken momentum, and had one foot back in the dugout after two quick outs in the bottom of the fifth.

Then Bartell stepped to the plate, and cracked a ball sky high the other way, way too high to be dangerous.

But then the wind picked it up. And the gusts that just a few hundred feet away at LCC’s Story Field turn into a wall knocking balls down in left field, at a different angle, took the ball further up and further out to right until it finally came down hard, banging off the yellow line at the top of the wall that designates a home run.

Bartell, running hard out of the box, slowed down into second base, only to look up and see the umpire whirling his finger above his head and telling him to keep going, as the Monarchs in the dugout slowly realized they once again had the lead and spilled out for the second time onto the field.

But then they slowly realized something else, as Dossen Morrow stepped to the plate: the game wasn’t continuing. Instead, Shelton’s Cannon Hutson had stepped off the mound to let his head coach plead his case, and soon the umpires were meeting once again. Soon after that, they were calling Bartell back to second, and pulling a run off Mark Morris’ line on the scoreboard.

“I don’t have an explanation, truthfully,” MM coach Brock Myklebust said. “They didn’t give me an explanation. (The umpires) did a good job, but that’s a pretty big question mark.”

The only thing Myklebust could confirm was that both umpires told him they saw the ball hit the fateful yellow line, yet called it back anyway.

That question mark loomed ever larger and larger as the game went on and remained tied, before the Highclimbers finally pulled ahead in extra innings to win 4-3 and send the Monarchs to the third-place bracket of the district tournament.

Mark Morris did get plenty of chances after the controversial call. Following the homer that wasn’t in the fifth, the Monarchs put their leadoff batter on base in each of the next three innings. All three times, Myklebust called for a sacrifice bunt to move the runner over, but they were only successful once, and when Austin Lindquist popped his attempt up in the bottom of the eighth, the Highclimbers were able to double Carson Ness off first to suck whatever air was left in the Monarchs’ lungs for a rally out.

“It was just guys trying to do too much,” Myklebust said. “I understand what he’s trying to do, he’s trying to put it past the pitcher. But in that scenario, we just need 90 feet.”

Starting with Bartell in the fifth, MM left four runners on in scoring position in the last four innings.

On the hill, Stephen Hammergren walked the tightrope early, losing the first two batters of the game to a walk after jumping ahead 0-2 but getting out of it with a pair of strikeouts and a hose of a throw from catcher Trenton Lamb to catch a would-be base stealer. After two quick innings in the second and third, he walked the bases loaded to start the fourth, and despite getting two unproductive outs to nearly escape the jam, he gave up a shot that got through Kellen Desbiens at third base to score two runs.

“In big boy baseball, playoff baseball, when you walk guys, they come around to score,” Myklebust said. “You just have to limit the walks. He kept us in it, threw the ground ball that we needed, and we didn’t make the play. If we make the play, we realistically probably win 3-0. I’m happy with the way he competed.”

In the fifth, the Highclimbers loaded the bases with no outs again, and tied the game up on a sacrifice fly.

Hammergren finished with a five-inning line, striking out seven, walking five, and allowing two hits.

Lindquist came in to pitch in a game that was still apparently tied in the top of the sixth, and worked a pair of scoreless innings before running into trouble with two outs in the eighth, when a single and a walk to the bottom of the Shelton order flipped the lineup over, and the leadoff man laced an RBI single to give the visitors the lead.

Dossen Morrow broke the scoreless deadlock in the bottom of the third, punishing Hutson for a pair of two-out walks with a mammoth shot to right field for a three-run homer.

Behind Morrow in the order, Hammergren led the Monarchs with a pair of hits. Corbin Jensen went 1-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base.

The loss sends Mark Morris to the third-place portion of the 2A District IV tournament, with a short turnaround to a loser-out game against Hockinson, in Ridgefield on Wednesday.

“It’s trial by fire for a lot of them,” Myklebust said. “This is the first time they’ve ever played meaningful May baseball. They definitely competed, but we’ll go compete again tomorrow and play with our backs against the wall.”

