2A Boys Prep Tennis Roundup

2A Boys Tennis Roundup: R.A. Long comes up just short versus Columbia River

In a battle for first place atop the 2A GSHL standings, R.A. Long pushed Columbia River to a 3-3 match split only to fall 8-6 in the sets won tiebreaker formula. It was an unfortunate outcome for the Lumberjacks who played good tennis against a strong opponent who had not dropped a match all year.

The Lumberjacks No. 3 singles player Jake Gabbard defeated Columbia River’s Nate Sheron 6-3, 0-6, 6-1 to give R.A. Long a shot at defeating the dominant 2A boys tennis squad in the Greater St. Helen’s League.

Instead, Columbia River won the final doubles match when Cameron Harris and Nate Little beat R.A. Long’s pair of Khoi Lee and Jamison Perkins in straight sets 6-1, 6-3. The win allowed the Rapids to win the match eight sets to six via the tiebreaker.

“Very proud of my guys. They fought and they battled,” R.A. Long head coach Jamal Holden said. “I told my guys after the match that I’m very proud of them and they showed me a lot. To go toe to toe with a powerhouse school like that and push them to the limit makes me very proud as a coach. I’m very excited for the rest of the season and Districts.”

People are also reading…

The Lumberjacks also won the No. 2 singles match as Cavin Holden beat Charlie Palmersheim in straight sets 6-2, 6-1. The Rapids won the No. 1 singles when Lucas Walburn defeated Aiden McCoy 6-0, 6-2.

The Rapids’ pairing of Cole Benner and Alex Harris defeated Carson Moses and Eric Nguyen 6-2, 6-3. The lone doubles win for R.A. Long came from the pair of Jessy Hyde and Nick Pittsley who edged Fuller Beyer and Ixiz Chu 1-6, 6-4, 6-2.

R.A. Long is set to play at Ridgefield, Monday.

Monarchs handle Hudson’s Bay

VANCOUVER — The Mark Morris boys tennis team took care of business on the road against Hudson’s Bay, Friday, winning their 2A Greater St. Helen’s League match five sets to one.

The Monarchs won all three doubles matches in straight sets and both Marco St. Martin-Shook and Vincent Flint won their singles matches.

St. Martin-Shook won for the second consecutive day, beating Hudson Bay’s Tanner Koford 6-2, 7-5. Flint stepped up from his usual doubles slot into third singles and defeated Shay Bradley 6-1, 6-1.

Top doubles pair Kenji London and Anthony Roseman took out Nolan Fucciolo and Linden Landyn 6-0, 6-0 to lead the Monarchs doubles rout. The second tandem of Ramzi Prewitt and James Forward won their match over the Hudson’s Bay duo 6-0, 6-0. The Monarchs third pairing won by default.

Mark Morris is scheduled to host Columbia River on Monday.

