2A Boys Tennis Roundup: Mark Morris monopolizes wins against Hudson’s Bay

The Mark Morris boys tennis team proved to be a stingy guest, Wednesday, with a 5-1 victory over Hudson’s Bay in 2A Greater St. Helens League action.
The Monarchs swept singles action with Marco St. Martin-Shook, Austin Lomax and James Forward all taking care of business.
“James played in his first varsity match and looked really good,” Mark Morris coach Ryan Smith said. “(He) served especially well.”
St. Martin Shook defeated Tanner Ford (6-2, 6-4), Lomax took out Sam Perlick (7-6/7-1, 6-0) and Forward blitzed Hudson Wright (6-1, 6-0).
“Marco had another really consistent outing,” Smith added. “He played at the net really well and is getting more and more confident with his ground strokes.”
In doubles action Anthony Roseman and Coleton Weiss picked up a win for the Monarchs be defeating Nolan Fucciolo and Sebastian Mahea (6-2, 6-1). Noah Jansen and Zac Casanover added to the MM tally with a 6-1, 6-0 steamrolling of Braden Thacker and Manny Candedo.
The Monarchs’ No.1 doubles team of Kenji London and Kamzi Prewitt fell to Christ Terry and Landyn Linman by scores of 6-2, 6-1.
Mark Morris will play at Castle Rock on Friday.
Gabbard endures in RAL loss to River
R.A. Long lost to Columbia River 4-2 in 2A GSHL boys tennis action, Wednesday.
Cavin Holden and Jake Gabbard picked up the only two wins on the day for the Lumberjacks.
“Jake was down 1-5 in the third set and came back to win the match and set 7-5. He won six straight games,” R.A. Long coach Jamal Holden said.
Gabbard wound up defeating Charlie Parshein 1-6, 7-5, 7-5. Holden took out Nate Serron 6-1, 3-6, 6-1.
RAL’s Aiden McCoy lost his singles match to Lucas Walburn in straight sets. A similar fate awaited Jamison Perkins and Nick Pittsley, Carson Moses and Eric Ngueyn, and Jesse Hyde and Keegan Burr as all three of the Lumberjack’s doubles teams were swept.
R.A. Long was set to play at Heritage on Thursday before hosting Ridgefield on Friday.