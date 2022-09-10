2A Boys Tennis: R.A. Long sweeps Hudson's Bay away

R.A. Long earned a clean sweep of Hudson's Bay in their boys tennis matches, Friday in Vancouver.
The Lumberjacks trio of singles players won their matches in convincing straight-set fashion over the Eagles. Aiden McCoy defeated Tanner Koford 6-0, 6-1. Cavin Holden beat Sam Perlick 6-3, 6-3 and Jake Gabbard took out Braden Thacker 6-0, 6-0.
In the doubles matches, the Lumberjacks' top pair Carson Mosess and Eric Nguyen beat Chris Henry and Landyn Linman 6-3, 6-3. Jaminson Perkins and Keegan Burr defeated Sebastian Mahae and Nolan Fucciolo 6-2, 6-1, while Chance Dysort and Collin Culpepper beat Manny Canedo and his partner 6-0, 6-1 in the third pairing.
R.A. Long is scheduled to host Washougal on Monday.