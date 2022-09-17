2A Boys Tennis: R.A. Long singles stump Ridgefield

The Lumberjacks held court over Ridgefield on Friday with a 4-2 boys tennis win in the shadow of Longview Memorial Stadium. R.A. Long swept singles play and picked up a win on the doubles side to earn the 2A GSHL victory.

RAL's Aiden McCoy defeated Nick Harris (6-0, 6-2), with Cavin Holden getting the best of Tommy Tomillo (6-3, 6-4) and Jake Gabbard knocking off Jack Blehm (6-2, 6-0).

“Our singles guys are really good. They will carry us from here on out,” RAL coach Jamal Holden said. “Aiden played very well again against a tough opponent.”

The victory also kept an undefeated season intact for Cavin Holden in his first season on the tennis team.

Carson Moses and Jamison Perkins locked down the win for the Lumberjacks in doubles play with a 6-0, 6-3 win over Brady Winker and Shaun Tullis.

RAL’s Alex Wooden and Eric Nguyen went the distance with Connor Lopez and Ben Neil (2-6, 6-3, 3-6) but came up just short. Likewise, Keegan Burr and Jessy Hyde played a tight match with Brady Wolski and Maccain Reed, falling 6-7, 5-7.

R.A. Long will head north across Lake Sacajawea to play Mark Morris on Monday.