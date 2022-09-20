 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2A Boys Tennis

2A Boys Tennis: R.A. Long racketmen roll over Mark Morris

Tennis ball stock

A tennis ball fails to find a shady spot in between action on a local court.

 Jordan Nailon

Playing on the clay courts on the north side of Lake Sacajawea the Lumberjacks made themselves right at home in a 4-2 win over their crosstown foes from Mark Morris in 2A Greater St. Helens boys tennis play.

As has become custom this season, R.A. Long swept the singles matches. Aiden McCoy took out Kenji London (6-1, 6-0), Cavin Holden defeated Vincent Flint (6-1, 6-1) and Jake Gabbard dropped Coleton Weiss (6-2, 6-0).

R.A. Long coach Jamal Holden said the Monarchs appeared to be playing coy early on, playing the part of friendly hosts in order to disarm his players.

“Our guys were a little nervous starting off. It was weird. The MM guys were being friendly and trying to engage in conversation and laugh with our guys,” Holden said. “I had to call my guys over after a changeover and tell them ‘Hey, I get that you guys are friends but we are here to win a match. All the laughing and talking has to stop until the end of the match.’ Then our guys locked in and started playing better.”

As for Mark Morris coach Ryan Smith, he was encouraged by the way his players worked to find a way to give their rivals a run for their money.

“I was happy with the way the singles played,” Smith said. “That was Coleton and Vincent’s first time playing solo. The scores look lopsided, but they competed.”

After a slow start the Monarchs had more fun on the doubles side.

Marco St. Martin-Shook and Austin Lomax overcame a loss in the first set to defeat Eric Nguyen and Jamison Perkins (2-6, 6-3, 7-6). James Forward and Cole Larochelle followed the same blueprint for the Monarchs, earning a win over Chance Dysart and Collin Culpepper by scores of 5-7, 6-2, 7-5.

“We just tried some new pairings. Moved Marco and Austin to doubles. It took them a bit to get going, but they started finding their rhythm in the second set and moved a lot better as it went,” Smith said. “Cole and James did a good job of turning things around at third doubles after a pretty poor first set. They upped their intensity and started to communicate much better.”

Nick Pittsley and Carson Moses were able to lock down the team win for the Lumberjacks by dropping Ramzi Prewitt and Anthony Roseman (6-2, 6-2).

“Nick and Carson play really well together, their doubles chemistry is pretty good,” Coach Holden said.

Still, the Lumberjacks’ foreman believes his team could have secured a sweep if they’d maintained a little better focus.

“(They) just thought MM was gonna give up and hand them the match.,” Coach Holden said. “It doesn’t work that way in tennis. You gotta keep your foot on the gas pedal the whole match. “Some of our guys are still working on that and I gotta do a better job coaching and teaching the mental toughness aspect of it when leading in tennis.”

R.A. Long (5-2) will play at Fort Vancouver on Wednesday.

Mark Morris was set to play at W.F. West on Tuesday before returning to 2A GSHL play on Wednesday at Washougal

