2A Boys Tennis: Mark Morris falls to W.F. West

CHEHALIS—The Mark Morris boys tennis squad lost 5-1 against W.F. West in a non-conference match, Tuesday.

James Forward defeated W.F. West singles player Will Cummings 6-4, 6-2 in a marathon match for the lone win for the Monarchs.

“James got a good win at third singles,” Mark Morris head coach Ryan Smith said. “It was about two and a half hours long, but James just outlasted his opponent. He did a great job of keeping it simple and staying in the points.”

Aaron Boggess of W.F. West defeated Monarchs number one singles player Marco St. Martin-Shook 6-1, 6-0. Justin Chung took down Austin Lomax in straight sets 6-1, 6-1.

On the doubles side, the duo of Jayven Han and Bryce Kuykendall paced W.F. West to the sweep by taking their match against Kenji London and Anthony Roseman in straight sets (6-4, 6-0). They were followed by Sam Mittge and Christian Patana who defeated Ramzi Prewitt and Cole LaRochelle also in straight sets (6-4, 6-1). Gabe Preist and Braden Newman held on to beat Vincent Flint and Coleton Weiss of Mark Morris 6-3, 7-6 (7-5).

Mark Morris returns to the court Wednesday for a match at Washougal.