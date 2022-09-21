 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2A Boys Tennis

2A Boys Tennis: Mark Morris falls to W.F. West

Tennis ball stock

A tennis ball sits on the court at R.A. Long High School.

 Josh Kirshenbaum The Daily News

CHEHALIS—The Mark Morris boys tennis squad lost 5-1 against W.F. West in a non-conference match, Tuesday.

James Forward defeated W.F. West singles player Will Cummings 6-4, 6-2 in a marathon match for the lone win for the Monarchs.

“James got a good win at third singles,” Mark Morris head coach Ryan Smith said. “It was about two and a half hours long, but James just outlasted his opponent. He did a great job of keeping it simple and staying in the points.”

Aaron Boggess of W.F. West defeated Monarchs number one singles player Marco St. Martin-Shook 6-1, 6-0. Justin Chung took down Austin Lomax in straight sets 6-1, 6-1.

On the doubles side, the duo of Jayven Han and Bryce Kuykendall paced W.F. West to the sweep by taking their match against Kenji London and Anthony Roseman in straight sets (6-4, 6-0). They were followed by Sam Mittge and Christian Patana who defeated Ramzi Prewitt and Cole LaRochelle also in straight sets (6-4, 6-1). Gabe Preist and Braden Newman held on to beat Vincent Flint and Coleton Weiss of Mark Morris 6-3, 7-6 (7-5).

Mark Morris returns to the court Wednesday for a match at Washougal.

2B High School Football: Toledo rushes all over Toutle Lake

Behind a strong rushing attack, Toledo powered past Toutle Lake 67-14 in the 2B Central League matchup Thursday at Ted Hippi Field. Senior running back Geoffrey Glass ran for 103 yards and three touchdowns, and freshman Eli Weeks added three touchdowns and an interception.

High School Cross Country: Runners unite at Jack n' Jill Invite

R.A. Long senior Kailey Beaudoin won the girls' varsity race with a time of 20:51.0 in the 5,000-meter Jack and Jill cross country invite held at Lake Sacajawea, Saturday morning. On the boys side, Timothy Bradshaw ran away from the field with an impressive time of 16:54.9. La Center won the boys team event with 61 points and Woodland won the girls portion, finishing one point better than hosts R.A. Long.

High School Volleyball: Kalama gets fundamental in 4-set win at Castle Rock

Kalama defeated Castle Rock in four sets, Wednesday, in a non-conference volleyball match between undefeated squads. Irene Martinez led the Chinooks with 14 kills and Rhegan O'Neil dished out a game-high 37 assists. Paige Kessler was all over the court for the Rockets in the loss. She finished with nine kills and 11 digs.

