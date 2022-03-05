2A Boys State Basketball: R.A. Long falls to 5th with loss to N. Kitsap, brings home first trophy since ‘53

YAKIMA — When you shoot for the stars even a moon landing can feel like a failure.

That’s the situation the R.A. Long Lumberjacks found themselves in Saturday following a 72-46 loss to North Kitsap in the 2A boys basketball State third place game at the SunDome.

Just over 12 hours after suffering a two-point loss to Lynden in the semifinals a drape of morose hung over the Jacks as they stepped on the court for their final contest of the season. A couple of quick buckets by Stephen Rooklidge and Aaron Ofstun to start the game weren’t nearly enough to mask the lingering effects of the previous night’s loss that resounded throughout the greater Lumberjack Nation.

“We had our goal to win first and they didn’t get it and they’re really disappointed and being young kids it’s hard to bounce back mentally,” R.A. Long coach Jeray Key said. “That’s a good team. There’s a reason they were No. 1 all year. I know they didn’t win it but a couple of years ago they did win it and some of those guys were sophomores, so they’ve been here before.

“If I was going to say we weren’t the best team in the state, it would be that team right there.”

After the quick start the Jacks were outscored 15-5 over the next 6:31 of game time and the rout was on for the Rams. With a steady diet of drives to the basket balanced by net ripping long range connections, North Kitsap won the second quarter by 11 points to take a 36-19 lead into the intermission.

Meanwhile, R.A. Long was mired on the offensive end as a dirge began to drone over the final stretch of their history-making season. Cavin Holden, as reliable a marksman as these parts have ever seen, was stone cold in the first half with an 0-for-8 mark that included seven misses from long range. As a team the Jacks shot just 8-of-25 from the floor in the first half and missed all four of their free throw attempts.

“After that (semifinal loss) our momentum, we were just down so it was hard to get up and get hyped for this game,” Harris said.

Out of the break Harris did his best to jolt the Jacks back to life, striking two quick three-pointers to cut RAL’s deficit to just 11 points, but that was as close to a comeback as the boys in red and black would muster. By the time Holden hit his first field goal of the game, a three-pointer with two minutes and change left in the third, R.A. Long trailed 50-30 and even the most die-hard RAL fans began to succumb to the resignation of hope.

“We know that we're a team that can get hot and go on a run really quickly, so we knew we had to just keep chipping away and do what we do,” Rooklidge said. “But North Kitsap, they're a helluva team. They’re athletic. They shoot the ball well and we just couldn’t hang with them, I guess.”

Ofstun finished the game with team-highs in points and rebounds, scoring 16 and hauling in six rebounds. Holden and Rooklidge also grabbed six boards each but managed just six points and four points, respectively.

Harris added 11 points to the Jacks’ final tally and Lonnie Brown Jr. connected on a pair of shots from beyond the arc to finish on six points.

With 2:15 remaining in the game and the Jacks trailing 70-43, Coach Key emptied the bench and the starting five made their final exit to a standing ovation from a grateful, if thoroughly gutted, collection of fans in red and black. For seniors Ofstun, Harris and Rooklidge, it was their last moment on the court in a Lumberjack uniform.

Harris, who’s been there every step of the way for the last four seasons, said that final walk off the court meant more than words can describe.

“At R.A. Long, we used to not get very many people rooting for us so it feels really good to see so many people come this far to watch us play,” Harris said.

For Key, it was hard to pull the players who’ve been at his side since he took over as head coach of the Jacks. But he knew it was time, and they’d earned one more roar from the Lumberjack faithful that made the trek across the mountains to watch the final stretch of a historic season.

“I wanted them to play as long as they could but I also wanted everyone to see them come off the court together one last time and get that standing ovation,” Key said. “It was about just getting that shine for those seniors. Those three guys have put in so much work it’s just unbelievable. It’s hard to even put it into words where those guys have come from; Ofstun and Jamond starting for me their freshman year and then their sophomore year getting second place (in league), and then junior year getting first, and this year first place. They’ve put us on the map over the last couple years.”

The back-to-back losses to end a season filled with so much triumph was a jagged pill to swallow, but in a season where RAL finished 21-4 with an undefeated 2A Greater St. Helens League title and a District IV championship tucked neatly into their folded over waistbands, the ending was in no way definitive for the Lumberjacks.

“Like our coaches said in the locker room, we’ve really put R.A. Long on the map,” Rooklidge said. “We’ve really given these younger guys a good opportunity where if they work hard in the offseason just like we did the last few years, I guarantee they’ll be right back here in the state tournament.”

The 5th place trophy is the first hardware the R.A. Long boys basketball team has brought home from the state tournament since 1953, a time that predates the three-point line, Mark Morris High School, and the wiffleball bat, to name a few.

“It’s really impressive, honestly. Freshman year we were literally bottom of the league, didn’t even make Districts,” Ofstun said. “Like they said out there that’s the first time we got a trophy since like 1953 or something like that. That’s crazy.”

Like Rooklidge, Key pointed to the next crop of Lumberjacks varsity players who will take the reins next year and promised to be back to the state tournament next season. Beyond the talent he knows is waiting in the wings, it’s the culture spilling from the bowels of the Lumberdome that fills Key with hope for the future.

“Everybody keeps telling these guys, ‘Oh, you know, you’re so lucky to have these coaches.’ But we feel the same way,” Key said. “We’re just as blessed to have this team that we have. I mean, these guys are just as great as kids as people say we are as coaches and that’s why we mixed so good together.”

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.