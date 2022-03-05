2A Boys State Basketball: Heartbreak find R.A. Long following semifinal loss to Lynden

YAKIMA — R.A. Long arrived in Yakima with plans of taking a king’s ransom back to Longview. Those plans were dashed in cruel fashion Friday night when a run-in with Lynden went awry, sending the Lumberjacks to the consolation side of the bracket following a 46-44 loss in the 2A boys basketball state semifinals at the Yakima SunDome.

The game was not without its moments of elation for the boys in red and black. Falling behind the Lions by multiple baskets on several occasions the Lumberjacks always seemed to have an ace up their sleeve when they needed it. But in the end they fell one card short of the royal flush they so desired when a last-second shot from Cavin Holden clanged off the iron after the final horn had sounded.

At least half of the assembled crowd was of the opinion that the shot wasn’t released in time, anyway. Not that it mattered.

“We fell one play short. One play short and that wasn’t even our best game,” R.A. Long coach Jeray Key said. “We didn’t play our best game and our guys know that and that’s why it hurts because we know we are the better team.”

The Lumberjacks fell behind from the jump and didn’t play their way into a lead until the second half. By that point the tone of the contest had been set and RAL found themselves looking for a better draw all the way.

A three-pointer from Stephen Rooklidge with five seconds left in the first quarter left RAL down just 13-12 heading into the second. Lynden scored the first basket of the new quarter but an old fashioned three point play from Jamond Harris knotted the game at 15-15 with 7:00 minutes remaining before half. From there Lynden went on a 12-3 run over the next four minutes and change, with Jordan Medcalf and Anthony Canales sharing the workingman’s burden for the Lions.

Medcalf and Canales finished with 19 points each to lead all scorers.

Facing a nine point deficit the Jacks called on Rooklidge again to break the spell, and a pair of free throws from their steady hand did the trick with 2:45 remaining in the half. That change in trajectory opened the door for three consecutive buckets by Aaron Ofstun on the block before the half, putting RAL down just 27-26 heading into the intermission.

Defense was essential to the Lumberjacks positive spurts, with Ofstun and Jaxon Cook doing all they could to deter Lions from entering the key. Ofstun tallied a game-high five blocks and R.A. Long managed to beat Lynden on the boards 32-31.

“For the way that those guys rebound we still beat them on the boards by one. They score half of their points on offensive rebounds and we did a great job of keeping them off there,” Key said. “It kind of hurt with Jaxon getting in foul trouble banging down there. There were some tough calls that went their way.”

Still, the Lumberjacks used that momentum to their advantage out of the break and took their first lead of the contest on a three-pointer from Jamond Harris that followed another bucket in the post from Ofstun. With Lady Luck finally on their side, Cavin Holden put some fancy footwork to use and drilled a step-back three to push the Jacks’ lead as high as it would ever be.

But leading 34-33 heading into the fourth, things turned sour in a hurry for RAL with Lynden scoring the first eight points of the frame.

“We went really cold there when they went to that matchup zone for a second and it got us off-kilter for a second,” Key said. “They made their run and that was good enough to beat us.”

A baby hook from Ofstun put R.A. Long back in the black and after a bucket from Lynden it was Harris who stepped up again to bury another long range attempt. On the next possession Rooklidge gathered the ball on the block, waited for two leaping defenders to arrive and then powered up and through to convert the basket and draw the foul. When Rooklidge sank his free throw the Lumberjacks suddenly found themselves back at the table, trailing just 43-42 with 2:10 remaining.

“Even when we went down I still thought we were going to win this game,” Key said. “We’ve been in this position all year. Just the adversity we’ve faced all year… I knew we’d come back. I didn’t think for one second that the game was over. We made our run.”

After a free throw from Lynden put them back up by two, the Jacks fed Ofstun in the post and the big man on campus knocked down a ten-foot turnaround to tie the game with 40 seconds left in the contest.

On the ensuing possession Medcalf drove deep into the paint, drawing a host of Lumberjacks to cut him off and then deftly dished to a cutting Canales to set up a point blank bucket that gave Lynden their final advantage.

After a turnover by the Jacks forced them to foul to stop the clock, Rooklidge grabbed the rebound on a missed free throw and RAL called timeout with 3.8 second remaining. After inbounding just over the half court line and calling timeout again to advance the ball RAL got the rock into Holden’s hands one more time but his heave was just off the mark, leaving the junior flatbacked on the hardwood in disbelief while the Lions stormed the court.

Harris and Ofstun finished tied for the team-high with 12 points each. Ofstun hauled in eight to lead the Jacks on the board. Holden added 10 points with six rebounds and five assists.

“Pound for pound (Harris) is probably the toughest player to come through this program,” Key said. “That’s why we’re at where we were this year. We’ve got Aaron, we’ve got Cavin but the step that that kid took this year is what put us at that next level to be one of the best teams in the state. And I still believe that we’re the best team in the state, we just fell short there.”

In the face of such a crushing loss R.A. Long needed to find its druthers in a hurry in order to complete their mission of bringing hardware back to Longview. The Lumberjacks have already guaranteed themselves their first top-8 finish in the state since 1953. A win on Saturday would leave these Lumberjacks tied with the 1939 team for the best finish in school history.

“I told these guys, ‘Hey, we’ve got nothing to be ashamed of. We’ve already done something that nobody’s done since this school has been built,” Key said. “It hurts, because we knew we were the better team but you know what, we’re a prideful group. As coaches, as players, we want these seniors to still go out on a bang.

“North Kitsap is the team that everybody thought we were going to play for a State title and now we’re gonna go play them for a third place, fifth place game… We’re gonna go try to get that third place trophy and bring it home.”

R.A. Long was set to play North Kitsap at 1 p.m., Saturday at the SunDome.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.