2A Boys Soccer: Woodland strikes early in 2-0 win over Hudson’s Bay

VANCOUVER — The Beavers boys soccer team put up two goals in the first twenty minutes Thursday and spent the next hour holding the Eagles at arm’s length for a 2- 0 win over Hudson’s Bay in 2A Greater St. Helens League action.

“Bay played good. They came out quick in the second half,” Woodland coach Onesimo Sabastian-Gonzalez said. “We just wanted to keep possession and score a few more but I still felt good with the work the boys put out.”

Mateo Gutridge drew first blood for Woodland with a goal in the 10th minute that was assisted by Bryan Gatica. Ten minutes later Wyatt Daniels found the net off of a penalty kick.

“It’s still early in competition, a lot of mixes, but we are going to work harder and take it one by one,” Sabastian-Gonzalez said.

Woodland (3-2, 2-2 league) will host Washougal on Monday.

