2A Boys Soccer: Woodland breaks free in second half, beats La Center

WOODLAND — After surrendering a goal in the opening minutes against La Center on Saturday, Woodland came roaring back with a big second half to drop the Wildcats 4-1 in a non-league matchup.

Heading into the game, Woodland coach Onesimo Sebastian-Gonzalez learned a lesson against Hockinson on Thursday and elected to base their style of play on the severity of the windy weather.

“We kind of figured that it was going to be the same windy situation that we had against Hockinson,” Sebastian-Gonzales said. “I just told the boys if we win the coin toss we go against the wind first and then turn everything up in the second half when we have the wind in our favor.”

Their delayed plan paid off in the long run, but the Wildcats took of the wind at their back and netted a goal in the first five minutes of the match, forcing the Beavers to play catchup.

“We were working from behind and then having those goal kicks go high up, we weren’t getting the distance into each ball so we just had to play low and hope for the best and try to hold them until the second half,” Sebastian-Gonzales said.

Woodland managed to keep the Wildcats off the board the remainder of the first half and found the equalizer off the foot of Rogelio Santillan-Guzman in the final 10 minutes of the half to head to the locker room tied 1-1.

With the wind now at their backs, the Beavers got aggressive in the second half. Wyatt Daniels gave the Beavers the lead with a goal in the 48th minute. Christian Cruz added some breathing room, finding the back of the net in the 60th minute to put Woodland up 3-1.

Santillan-Guzman capped the game with his second goal, coming in the final 10 minutes, to ice the big win for the Beavers with the brace.

After La Center went up early in the game, Jesus Rosales-Hernandez was lights out on the back line to help keep the Wildcats off the board for the rest of the afternoon.

“He’s just tearing it up on defense,” Sebastian-Gonzales said. “He’s stopping those run plays, he’s just an incredible player. (He) plays up field pretty well when he wins the ball down at the D-line.”

Bryan Gatica also helped the Beavers recover with his vocal presence on the pitch.

“He’s our captain and just the voice that he had in the game was just amazing,” Sebastian-Gonzalez said. “(He was) uplifting the guys after our mistake where we conceded a goal.”

The win gives the Beavers some positive momentum moving forward, but Sebastian Gonzalez is keen on changing their formula in the weeks to come.

“I don’t want to force us into being a second half team,” he said. “I really hope we can start from the beginning and continue growing together.”

Woodland (2-1) opens 2A Greater St. Helens League play at home against Columbia River at 7 p.m., Tuesday.

