2A Boys Soccer: Woodland blanks R.A. Long with playoff seeding on the line

WOODLAND — R.A. Long took the short trip south on Tuesday for a match against Woodland with important 2A Greater St. Helens League playoff seeding on the line for both squads. After 60 scoreless minutes, the Beavers broke loose and scored three goals to drop the Lumberjacks 3-0 and leap into fourth place in league while sending the Jacks just outside the playoff picture in sixth.

Both squads had multiple scoring opportunities in the first half, but the back of the net eluded both squads. Woodland’s Rogelio Santillan-Guzman nearly snuck one by after making move after move from midfield to get a shot on goal in the box, but RAL keeper Payton Thill swiped the ball just before it could cross the line to avoid an early goal.

RAL’s Manny Alvarez and Julio Radillo both got good looks themselves, but Alvarez missed low and left, with Radillo misfiring high and outside.

After another chunk of scoreless play in the second half, the Beavers started getting tricky with their attacks.

“We recognized pretty early their main route…and then in the second half, somehow their attack became a lot more dynamic,” said RAL assistant coach Taylor Wallace, filling in for head coach Max Anderson who was out of town. “They were passing it through the middle and playing it out wide in the final third.”

Christian Cruz finally managed to break the goose egg for the Beavers in the 60th minute, splitting between two RAL defenders before pocketing the ball in the lower left corner of the net.

“We made additional practices just for them to get into that scoring position and take advantage of everything,” Woodland coach Onesimo Sebastian-Gonzalez said.

The Beavers’ extra work paid off, and got them compliments from their foes.

“Hats off to their attack,” Wallace said. “Lots of creativity there and lots of hustle.”

The Beavers slowed things up a little after taking the lead, but they were still hungry for more.

“We do want to run the clock down. It seems like and our main thing is to just get them tired and hopefully one of our breakaways (works),” Sebastian-Gonzalez said.

Woodland found some breathing room complements of the Lumberjacks in the 68th minute, getting the ball inside the RAL box, bouncing it around a little before RAL’s Layne Oberloh got a foot on it to try and clear it. Unfortunately for the Jacks, the kick caught the crossbar and bounced back into the net for an own goal. Woodland’s Mateo Gutridge was the last Beaver to touch the ball before the miscue.

Santillan-Guzman capped the win for the Beavers, sending the ball through Thill’s wickets in the final minute to give the home side a crucial 3-0 win.

“I had to move a lot of guys around just to get those scoring opportunities and to finally get that opportunity to actually seal the deal and score on our opportunities was probably one of my best achievements here,” Sebastian-Gonzalez said.

The Jacks, having grown accustomed to playing at home at Longview Memorial Stadium, struggled to adapt to the Beavers’ synthetic turf as well as the added space on the sidelines.

“I think part of it might have had to do with the speed of the turf,” Wallace said. “We had a long run of games at home and I think the width of the field spread us out. I just think we’re too used to playing on our home turf and I think it shocked us.”

The Beavers cherished their senior night win on the field after the match as Sebastian-Gonzalez recalled his halftime call to action to his leaders at the break.

“I told the seniors ‘Hey, this is your last home game. What can you guys say to these young guys to step up?’ And they just did a really great job motivating them,” he said.

Woodland (8-8, 7-8 league) benefitted greatly from the win, leapfrogging both R.A. Long and Washougal to take sole possession of fourth place in the 2A GSHL. The Beavers can clinch the fourth spot with a win of any kind in their season finale at Mark Morris at 6 p.m. Thursday. The Monarchs downed the Beavers earlier this season, so Woodland will aim to avoid that result this time in order to keep their season rolling.

“The focus has to be 100% for them to not fall in that trap again,” Sebastian-Gonzales said.

R.A. Long (7-9, 7-8 league) drops to sixth with the loss and their path to the playoffs looks much more bleak. The easiest route for the Jacks to get in is a win in their finale against unbeaten and top-ranked Columbia River in Vancouver on Thursday, along with a Woodland or Washougal loss. If the Jacks can at least force a shootout with the Rapids, all they would need is a Washougal loss regardless of the outcome to at least tie for fifth with the Panthers.

“We’ve done a lot right this season,” Wallace said. “We’ve made a lot of progress, so we just need to focus on that and make sure that we remind ourselves of what our identity is.”

Hockinson downs Mark Morris

BRUSH PRAIRIE — Mark Morris struggled to find the net on their own in a 7-1 loss to Hockinson on Tuesday night.

“We had a rough night,” Mark Morris coach Chris Toms said. “They were well prepared for our offsides trap and were able to capitalize with four goals in the first half.”

The second half played out the same way for the Monarchs, and they couldn’t even take too much credit for their lone goal of the match. An errant back pass to the keeper by Hockinson found its way into the net for a goal for the Monarchs to help them avoid the shutout.

Mark Morris (1-15, 1-14 league) hosts Woodland at 6 p.m. Thursday for their season finale.

