2A Boys Soccer: Woodland beats Mark Morris, clinches fourth in league

The Mark Morris boys soccer team was playing for pride, while Woodland had District seeding aspirations in mind, and the Beavers got what they needed at Longview Memorial Stadium in a 4-1 result to cap the regular season.

“I was their JV coach when they started as freshmen, and now as seniors to be their varsity coach is amazing,” Woodland coach Onesimo Sebastian said. “It takes a lot, but I told them that if we really work hard together, we can accomplish a lot of good things. They’re excited, and I’m excited too. My first year as a head coach, and we’re going to Districts.”

Technically, the Beavers had already wrapped up a spot in the tournament coming into Thursday’s matchup, but the win solidifies them into fourth place in the 2A GSHL, meaning they avoid the loser-out pigtail game and go into next Tuesday’s first round with at least two more matches in their season.

The Beavers controlled the game from the opening kickoff, keeping possession in the midfield, working the ball out wide, and taking back over quickly with a high defensive line any time Mark Morris threatened to break out of its own half.

Nearly half an hour of control finally paid off in the 29th minute, when sophomore Wyatt Daniels worked wide from his central midfield position to get a through ball down the left side. Getting past his defender on the wing, he turned inward just before hitting the goal line, took a touch into the penalty area, and slotted it near-post off of MM goalkeeper Daniel Bailey to make it 1-0.

“His speed is incredible,” Sebastian said. “He used to do track. If we can get him on the wing side… that’s what I was trying to do today. Trying to figure out who can make those runs, who can help those combinations to get those scoring opportunities. He did a good job.”

The lead wouldn’t stay at one goal for long. Just a minute after the restart, Woodland’s press deflected a clearance attempt from the MM back line, sending the ball bouncing back into the penalty area. Bailey charged out to it, but came in just a hair late and a touch high, taking out the oncoming attacker, and to the shock of most of the Mark Morris sideline, was whistled for a penalty. Axel Almodovar roofed his attempt perfectly into the top-right corner, and the deficit doubled for the Monarchs and sent the Beavers into the locker room up 2-0 at half time.

Despite switching sides and working into what was a blustering wind at Longview Memorial in the second half, Woodland kept up its attack, completely owning the middle of the field. With consistent time and space 50 yards from goal, the Beavers’ midfielders were able to flip balls out to the corner and over the top all evening long, creating chance after chance.

“We do a lot of running through plays,” Sebastian said. “We try to stay constant with our speed, and how to get it to our wing side. Speed with the ball definitely plays a big part.”

Twelve minutes into the second half, Woodland earned a corner kick, and pulled a play straight out of the training ground. With the Monarchs readying themselves to get up and clear a cross, the Beavers sent a low, diagonal ball right through the open area to the top of the box.

“Those high balls are always going to get us in trouble, because we don’t have the headers to go up, we’re a really short team,” Sebastian said. “So we want to go with a low cross and have a midfielder pick it up and have one at it.”

This time, it was Almodovar at the end of the service, but he didn’t hit the ball square, sending a backspinning ball looping up, down, and off the crossbar. Chaos ensued in the box, and after coming off a Mark Morris body, it fell to Woodland’s Chayton Rodman, who got the final touch and directed it into the net.

In the 64th minute, it was similar chaos at the other end of the field, when a rare MM run deep resulted in a corner, and Anthony Roseman came out of a scrum of players to hammer it home and give the Monarchs their lone goal.

Woodland responded right back in the 74th minute, getting its lead back to three goals thanks to Christian Cruz, who put a perfectly-placed shot in the top bins to seal the win.

Mark Morris’ season comes to an end after a 1-15 run. But after a winless spring last year, coach Chris Toms only had good things to say about where his side was, is, and is headed in the future.

“I told these guys at the beginning of the season that the biggest goal this year was to earn respect,” he said. “We are in one of the better leagues in the state. We’ve got really good teams we’re playing against. The guys we go up against, most of these guys are playing year-round club ball, which we just don’t have those guys. So I said, ‘Let’s earn respect,’ and we’ve done that. We went to PKs four times. We took Ridgefield, one of the best teams, 2-1 on their pitch. We got a win from Woodland on their field. We earned respect.”

Woodland will head north to face Tumwater, the No. 1 seed out of the 2A Evergreen Conference, on Tuesday. District IV gets four bids to the state tournament, meaning the Beavers will have to win twice before losing twice to punch their tickets.

River end R.A. Long’s season

VANCOUVER — R.A. Long’s fight for the postseason lasted all season, but the Lumberjack’s were ousted from the playoff picture with an 8-0 loss against unbeaten and top-ranked Columbia River on Thursday to lock the Jacks into the sixth seed in the 2A GSHL, one spot out of the postseason.

The Rapids allowed just two goals all season, and the Jacks scored one of them in their first matchup earlier this season, but they couldn’t replicate that or come close to knocking off the Rapids in hopes of working their way into a playoff spot.

After the Rapids took control of the game, the Jacks cleared the bench to end the season on a positive note.

“We ended the season in high spirits and took the opportunity to get minutes for the whole roster,” said RAL assistant coach Taylor Wallace, who filled in for head coach Max Anderson who was out of town.

