2A Boys Soccer: Two PKs send R.A. Long to loss

WASHOUGAL — The R.A. Long boys soccer team fell in its second match of the season, dropping a close one to Washougal 2-1 in a game that only went to full time but was still decided from the penalty spot.

After controlling play much of the second half, the Lumberjacks lost the ball and ended up being called for a foul in the penalty area, and the Panthers slotted home their second spot kick of the night for what ended up being the game-winner.

Washougal took the lead in the 27th minute in similar fashion, drawing and converting a penalty to lead 1-0 at halftime. Out of the break, R.A. Long started to take the front foot, and the Jacks’ attack was rewarded in the 61st minute, when Liam Hendrickson went down in the box and Emmanuel Alverez made his own penalty kick.

But just six minutes later, the Panthers were right back at the spot to take the lead for good, despite the RAL defense posting its second game in a row without conceding a goal from open play.

“In spite of the result, there were lots of positives tonight,” RAL coach Max Anderson said. “The boys played with energy and created enough opportunities to have come away with the result. It’s a frustrating loss, but absolutely a performance we can build upon.”

Payton Thill finished with three saves for the Jacks, with Jacob Isaacson, Aiden McCoy, and Layne Oberloh leading the defensive effort in front of him.

R.A. Long (1-1, 1-1 league) will face Fort Vancouver on Saturday in an afternoon road matchup.

