2A Boys Soccer Roundup: Woodland doubles up R.A. Long in 4-2 win

In a world where indecision can be fatal the Beavers decided that Friday nights are for shooting your shot, and it worked. Facing off against R.A. Long at Longview Memorial Stadium in a 2A Greater St. Helens League boy soccer match Woodland fired away on the Lumberjacks goal until they’d come away with a 4-2 victory.

“We were talking at practice, you know we played a tough game at Fort but we were scared to take shots,” Woodland coach Onesimo Sabastian-Gonzalez said. “We still looked a little shaky but coming into the game I told them we’re not going to win this game if we don’t start shooting. Yesterday we kept their focus on coming up with combinations of ways to score and today it paid off.”

Still, it was the Lumberjacks who connected first with a goal in the second minute. That score came off the boot of Liam Hendrickson and was set up by a pass from Manny Alvarez.

But less than five minutes later the Beavers even the score with a goal by Axel Almodovar that was assisted by Rogelio Santillan-Guzman. Woodland wound up with a 2-1 edge at the intermission after Christian Cruz notched a goal in the 20th minute with the help of a setup pass from Almodovar.

In their third game of the week the Beavers had to get tough in order to keep the momentum on their side.

“A grass field does play a lot different and we’re not used to it,” Sabastian-Gonzalez said. “We knew coming into this game that it wasn’t going to be easy… We kind of had an idea that this game was going to be more physical.

After the break the Beavers struck first with a goal by Cruz in the 48th minute that was assisted by Chayton Rodman. Seven minutes later it was freshly minted varsity player Raymundo Ramierz who took a pass from Almodovar and slotted it home to stretch the Woodland lead out to 4-1.

But the Jacks weren’t done for the night, cutting the deficit in half before the offense dried up for good.

R.A. Long’s Alvarez netted his fifth penalty kick in the 65th minute after Hendrickson was pulled down by the Woodland defense in the box.

“Manny (Alvarez) played a fantastic match for us tonight. He ran his socks off — tackling, winning 50/50 balls, creating space for himself in possession, and repeatedly providing good service to his teammates,” RAL coach Max Anderson said.

For the game the Beavers outshot the Jacks 16-12. Woodland goalkeeper Alexis Lopez finished the night with eight saves.

“In spite of the final margin, Payton Thill was solid in goal for the Jacks, recording seven saves,” Anderson added.

Woodland relied on its back line to control the pace in the final 15 minutes in order to preserve the win. That meant keeping an eye on Julio Radillo who always seems to be on the verge of going off on a scoring rampage.

“They’ve got some good players. Julio, Manny and Liam.” “I was surprised how fast (Liam) was,” Sabastian-Gonzalez said. “It was kind of tough. We just had to control the ball away from him more. Our defense was just good enough to hold them.”

Woodland (5-3, 4-3 league) is scheduled to host Mark Morris on April 12.

R.A. Long (2-6, 2-5 league) is set to host Columbia River on April 12.

Monarchs can’t overcome Hockinson

The Mark Morris boys soccer team was only able to come from behind so many times, losing 4-2 to Hockinson at Northlake Elementary on Friday.

After the Hawks took a 1-0 lead in the opening 10 minutes, the Monarchs responded, with Anthony Roseman sending a long free kick into the penalty area and Mykah Rivera-Caldwell getting just enough of his head on it to redirect it into the net.

The Hawks would get one more goal in the first half to go into halftime up 2-1, but Mark Morris had the stronger start to the second, with Edgar Gonzalez scoring off an assist from Odenilson Lopez to tie it back up at 2-2.

Hockinson didn’t take long to respond, though, scoring a bit of a flukey goal on a low shot from distance that skipped off a bad hop to eat up goalkeeper Danny Bailey and led to an easy clean-up in front of the net.

“Yet another example of why we need turf fields in this town,” MM coach Chris Toms said. “Our grounds crew for the Longview School district does an amazing job, but it’s impossible to maintain grass fields in this area.”

Bailey did finish with 19 saves, doing his best under constant fire to keep the Monarchs in it.

Down a goal late, the Monarchs tried to send up more numbers, but the only resulting goal came on a Hockinson counterattack.

Mark Morris (0-8, 0-7 league) will get spring break to rest, then resume the hunt for its first win against Woodland on April 12.

