2A Boys Soccer Roundup: Washougal PKs send R.A. Long to loss

WASHOUGAL — The R.A. Long boys soccer team fell in its second match of the season, dropping a close one to Washougal 2-1 in a game that only went to full time but was still decided from the penalty spot.

After controlling play much of the second half, the Lumberjacks lost the ball and ended up being called for a foul in the penalty area, and the Panthers slotted home their second spot kick of the night for what ended up being the game-winner.

Washougal took the lead in the 27th minute in similar fashion, drawing and converting a penalty to lead 1-0 at halftime. Out of the break, R.A. Long started to take the front foot, and the Jacks’ attack was rewarded in the 61st minute, when Liam Hendrickson went down in the box and Emmanuel Alverez made his own penalty kick.

But just six minutes later, the Panthers were right back at the spot to take the lead for good, despite the RAL defense posting its second game in a row without conceding a goal from open play.

“In spite of the result, there were lots of positives tonight,” RAL coach Max Anderson said. “The boys played with energy and created enough opportunities to have come away with the result. It’s a frustrating loss, but absolutely a performance we can build upon.”

Payton Thill finished with three saves for the Jacks, with Jacob Isaacson, Aiden McCoy, and Layne Oberloh leading the defensive effort in front of him.

R.A. Long (1-1, 1-1 league) will face Fort Vancouver on Saturday in an afternoon road matchup.

Monarchs fall at the spot

The Mark Morris boys soccer team found itself in a much closer matchup than its league opener, and after 80 minutes was tied 1-1 with Hudson’s Bay but couldn’t squeak out the win, falling 4-3 in a penalty shootout.

“This was a tough loss, but we’ve got to regroup and look for that first win another day.,” MM coach Chris Toms said.

The Monarchs were staring at another shutout loss, down 1-0 deep into the second half despite controlling pay out of halftime. With under five minutes to go, though, a long, looping ball into the box careened off a Bay defender and fell right to Odenilson Lopez, who collected it and fired a shot through the keeper to level the score at 1-1.

That sent the game to extra time, and while Mark Morris continued to boss possession, neither team found a golden goal.

MM keeper Daniel Bailey saved Bay’s third shot of the shootout, but a shot off the bar wiped out the advantage. Two kickers later, and the Eagles came up with a save, handing the visitors the game.

Toms pointed to Anthony Roseman in the back line, along with Bailey, leading the way to keep Hudson’s Bay to just one goal, while Edgar Gonzalez and Krager Clark both helped the Monarchs turn things around after conceding late in the first half.

Mark Morris (0-3, 0-2 league) is set to go on the road for a Saturday night game at Washougal.

Beavers get leg up on Hockinson

WOODLAND — The Beavers found themselves neck and neck with Hockinson for the first half of their 2A GSHL boys soccer match, Thursday, but a coast-to-coast score from Rogelio Santillan-Guzman put Woodland in position for a 1-0 win.

“They gave us a hard time handling the ball so we didn’t really have much time. They’re really quick off the start so they caused a lot of trouble for us,” Woodland coach Onesimo Sebastian said. “Wind played a big factor in the game. In the first half everything we set up pretty much the wind took over.”

Woodland managed just six shots on goal compared to nine from the Hawks, but that dastardly wind took most of the punch out of those attempts. Beavers’ keeper Alexis Lopez put his mitts on everything Hockinson sent his way, though, with the help of a stout Woodland defensive set.

“Our fullback, Jesus Gonzalez, he was just outstanding,” Sebastian said. “He made most of the stops when they were making their run plays and carried the ball up field most of the game and gave us an extra player when we were attacking.”

After taking a scoreless tie into the intermission it took Woodland eight minutes to find the advantage in the second half thanks to the boot of Santillan-Guzman.

“He just took it up all the way himself, got through three defenders, and struck it into the bottom left corner,” Sebastian said.

Woodland (1-1 league) will host La Center on Saturday at 2 p.m.

