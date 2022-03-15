2A Boys Soccer Roundup: R.A. Long throttles Hudson's Bay

The R.A. Long boys soccer team got its season off to a dominant start Tuesday, putting a touchdown up on Hudson’s Bay in a 6-0 win.

Seven different Lumberjacks got in on the scoring in a balanced effort, led by a brace from freshman striker Liam Hendrickson, who also set up a third goal by drawing a penalty kick.

“After two weeks of training against one another, it was great to see a live opponent,” RAL coach Max Anderson said. “Obviously, it was also nice that we got the shutout victory and that seven different players had a hand in the scoring.”

It took 10 minutes for the onslaught to begin, when Julio Radillo took a pass from Gabe Tootoosis-Dider and fired it top bins to break the deadlock. Twenty minutes after that, Hendrickson was taken down in the box, and Emmanuel Alvarez cashed in from the spot to double the lead.

Hendrickson got his own goal in the 37th minute, wresting the ball away in the attacking third and taking it the other way before slotting it home inside the penalty area to put the Jacks 3-0 heading into halftime.

That advantage quickly became 4-0 thanks to Hendrickson, who notched his second goal off of an Alvarez assist, and then turned into 5-0 by the 46th minute when Jacob Isaacson swung a cross in to Eric Nguyen, who headed it home.

Isaacson notched another assist in the 59th minute on the final goal of the game, scored by Layne Oberloh.

“Julio and Emmanuel have been productive players throughout their time in the program, and to see five new faces contribute a goal or an assist was a sign that these guys have already started to bond and are playing for one another, which is what we want,” Anderson said.

At the back, Isaacson, Oberloh, and Aiden McCoy led the defensive effort to keep the Eagles out of the net, and Jamison Perkins and Payton Thill split time between the pipes to earn the joint shutout.

R.A. Long (1-0) was set to head to Clark County on Wednesday to face Washougal in its second test of the spring.

“We graduated six starters from last season’s team, so we’re asking lots of guys – JV players from last year and some new faces altogether – to step into significant roles,” Anderson said. “They were certainly up to the task tonight, but it’s just a single match. And at this point there are still way more questions than answers. Hopefully we’ll continue to make positive strides throughout the season.”

Around the League

In Vancouver the Monarchs lost 8-0 to Columbia River in their 2A GSHL opener.

"Columbia River is a very high quality team and we couldn't keep up," Mark Morris coach Chris Toms said.

Mark Morris (0-2, 0-1 league) will try again for its first win at home on Thursday at 5 p.m. against Hudson's Bay.

In Ridgefield the Beavers lost the Spudders 2-0 in their season opener.

This season the Woodland boys soccer team is being coached by Onesimo Sabastian-Gonzalez. The Beavers will host Hockinson on Thursday.

