2A Boys Soccer roundup: R.A. Long scores the magic number, blanks Hudson’s Bay

VANCOUVER — It takes three legs to make a table stand, and on a Thursday night beneath the lights of the big city the Lumberjacks finally put another 2A Greater St. Helens League victory on a pedestal with a 3-0 blanking of Hudson’ Bay.

The win ended a four match losing streak for R.A. Long that saw the Jacks victims of some bad luck, and other times simply suffering thumpings at the hands of juggernauts. This time, though, the power of the trinity was on the side of the red and black attack.

Emmanuel Alvarez put the Jacks up early with a score in the 10th minute when he used his head to redirect a corner kick from Jacob Isaacson into the net.

The next thirty minutes slipped away like the days of our lives and the teams went to the half with a 1-0 score on the board. The second half also tried to slip away like sand through the hour glass with the one goal advantage for the home team holding steady into the 70th minute of action.

That’s when Julio Radillo made the lights on the scoreboard change in favor of the hosts.

“Radillo gave (us) some breathing room in the 71st minute, stripping a defender and finishing from close range,” RAL coach Max Anderson said.

With time growing short it was Alvarez that completed the trifecta for the Lumberjacks when he took a pass from Radillo and slotted it inside the far post and past the Eagles’ keeper in the 78th minute.

The R.A. Long defense was just as instrumental to the victory, turning the Hudson’s Bay attack into a busted triangle with just two sides.

“The back four of Aiden McCoy, Isaacson, Jamison Perkins, and Layne Oberloh held the Eagles to a single shot on goal, which was easily corralled by (goalkeeper) Payton Thill,” Anderson noted.

R.A. Long (3-7, 3-6 league) will host Washougal on Tuesday.

Beavers surrender early lead in loss to Spudders

WOODLAND — The Woodland boy soccer team made a great first step in the process of forgetting about their shootout loss earlier this week when they posted a goal in the opening minutes of a 2A GSHL match against Ridgefield. It was just the rest of the contest that went down like salt in the wound for the Beavers as the Spudders pulled away for a 2-1 win.

Axel Almodovar put Woodland up early with a goal in the 13th minute off an assist from Rogelio Santillan-Guzman, and the Beavers looked ready to get back to the winning ways on the pitch.

A clutch save by Alexis Lopez in stoppage time at the end of the first half sent the Beavers to their locker room holding a 1-0 lead. All they had to do was hold steady down the stretch.

But the Spudders came out with a new game plan in the second half. That change allowed Ridgefield to punch in two scores in the final forty minutes while Woodland’s offense went silent in order to steal the win down the stretch.

Woodland (5-5, 4-5 league) will play at Hockinson on Monday.

Monarchs skunked by Rapids

After picking up their first win of the season earlier this week the Monarchs faced the unenviable task of taking on undefeated Columbia River at home Thursday night. The results went just about how the computer would have predicted with the Rapids defeating Mark Morris 8-0 at Longview Memorial Stadium.

Columbia River put up seven goals in the first half before calling off the dogs a bit in the final forty minutes.

"It was pretty ugly," MM coach Chris Toms said. "They're really good and we were outmatched.

Mark Morris (1-9, 1-8 league) is set to play at Hudson's Bay on Monday.

