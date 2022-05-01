2A Boys Soccer Roundup: R.A. Long knocks off Hockinson, tied for final playoff spot

The Lumberjacks continued to take care of business on the pitch Saturday, winning their fifth game in six tries with a 3-0 decision over Hockinson in 2A Greater St. Helens League boys soccer action.

“This was another steady performance tonight. Nothing flashy. Nothing gimmicky,” RAL coach Max Anderson said. “The boys have established their identity and are playing with a great deal of confidence.”

R.A. Long made sure to get off on the right foot against the Hawks, scoring all three of their goals in the first half and then riding out the clock the rest of the way to seal the must-win victory. In the process, Manny Alvarez notched a brace for the home side.

Alvarez got the Jacks going in the 11th minute when he converted a penalty kick into a score for the sixth time this season.

Nine minutes later it was another Lumberjack making moves that impressed the home crowd.

“Liam Hendrickson surprised the Hockinson defense in the 20th minute, cleaning up a poor touch inside the box and finishing to the far corner, making it 2-0,” Anderson said.

In the 32nd minute it was Alvalrez’ turn again. This time the Lumberjacks' scoring machine took a cross from Jacob Isaacson and spun it into another goal to give RAL its final advantage.

“The second half was played to a scoreless draw. Layne Oberloh, Isaacson, Jamison Perkins, and Aiden McCoy played well defensively,” Anderson said. “Payton Thill and Thomas Elliott combined for the Lumberjack’s third straight clean sheet.”

In the league standings, R.A. Long got a little help from their foes, too, when Fort Vancouver defeated Woodland Saturday in a penalty kick shootout. The Jacks’ win combined with the Beavers’ loss leaves the two teams tied for the fifth and final playoff spot out of the 2A GSHL entering the final week of the regular season.

“The win brings (our) record to 7-7 in league, with a critical showdown Tuesday night at Woodland that will most likely determine (our) playoff fate,” Andersons said. “We’ll do our best to keep things moving in the right direction.”

R.A. Long (7-8, 7-7 league) will play at Woodland on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Monarchs fall 2-1 to Spuds

RIDGEFIELD — A revamped defensive scheme has made the Monarchs a different beast to contend with in the second half of the season, but on Saturday the Mark Morris offense came up short in a 2-1 loss to Ridgefield in 2A GSHL boys soccer play.

“Our defensive tactics continue to pay off,” MM coach Chris Toms said. “We held a quality team to one goal on an iffy offside no-call and one nice goal on a volley.”

All of the scoring took place in the first half, with the Spudders posting both scores in the first thirty minutes of action. The Monarchs were able to pull even before the intermission thanks to the marksmanship of Krager Clark.

“We were able to respond just before the half when a handball was called on Ridgefield just outside of the box,” Toms said. “Krager Clark put a perfect free kick back post into the side netting.”

The Monarchs’ defense continued to do its thing in the second half but the final 40 minutes proved fruitless for the MM offense as they tried again and again to find the equalizer.

“The second half we held, but couldn’t quite find the back of the net,” Toms said. “Our guys were proud to come away with this result on their pitch. Great effort from Ryan Robertson and Odenilson Lopez. Danny Bailey was huge in the goal as usual.”

Mark Morris (1-14, 1-13 league) will play at Hockinson on Tuesday before hosting Woodland on Thursday. With the final playoff spot out of the 2A GSHL still up for grabs, the Monarchs are committed to jamming up the gears any way they can on the way out.

“Very much looking forward to being a spoiler in the week to come,” Toms said. “We’ve got two games left and really want to add to the win column.”

Beavers booted by Trappers in shootout

WOODLAND — The Beavers’ boys soccer team lost in gut punch fashion Saturday, coming up on the wrong end of an 8-7 decision in a penalty kick shootout against Fort Vancouver.

Woodland was on the attack for most of regulation, putting up shot after shot on the Trappers goal, but the back of the net proved to be elusive. What was a scoreless tie at halftime remained knotted at nil through the end of regulation and sent the match to overtime.

Even two extra periods of harried soccer couldn’t break the deadlock and sent the contest into a penalty kick shootout in order to determine the winner. That’s when the doors finally opened on the goal, with both teams burying shot after shot.

With scoring celebrations on parade, it was the Trappers who were able to get the last laugh when the Beavers’ final shot missed its mark, leaving Fort with the one goal victory.

The loss drops Woodland into sixth place in the 2A GSHL with two games remaining and just five berths to the district tournament up for grabs. The Beavers (7-8, 7-7) now trail R.A. Long in the standings as they prepare to host the Lumberjacks for an all-important rematch on Tuesday.

Woodland won its previous matchup with the Jacks by a score of 4-2 back on April 1.

