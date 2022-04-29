2A Boys Soccer Roundup: R.A. Long keeps playoff hopes alive with win over Ridgefield

The R.A. Long soccer team is in must-win territory the remainder of the season as the Lumberjacks hope to stay alive in the 2A Greater St. Helens League playoff race. Thursday night was another step in the right direction for the red and black attack as the Jacks blanked Ridgefield 1-0 at Longview Memorial Stadium.

“We came out with equal amounts of energy, composure and belief,” RAL coach Max Anderson said. “This team continues to get better as the season progresses.”

The Lumberjacks looked for gaps in Ridgefield’s stout defense throughout the match and got multiple opportunities to score but couldn’t find the net until some late-game heroics by Manny Alvarez.

Alvarez controlled a long throw-in from Layne Oberloh and snuck one past the keeper to stun the Spudders just before the final whistle.

While Oberloh made the key throw that set up Alvarez’s goal, his impact extended beyond just one play.

“Oberloh was especially effective winning aerial battles all match long with the taller, more physical Ridgefield team,” Anderson said.

The Spudders managed to string together a couple desperation runs at the net down in the closing minutes before Alvarez’s goal, but Jamison Perkins cleared things out with a header to halt one run before goalkeeper Payton Thill extended for a clutch save to keep the Spudders off the board.

Anderson had praise for his entire defensive crew, stymieing one of the league’s top scorers to help Thill complete the shutout.

“The back line of Oberloh, Perkins, Jacob Isaacson, and Aiden McCoy played well, keeping potential All-League Offensive MVP candidate Jude Willis in check the entire match,” Anderson said.

R.A. Long (6-7, 6-6 league) jumps Hockinson for sixth place in the 2A GSHL standings and sits just behind Woodland and Washougal ahead of them with three games left to play.

The Jacks will look to keep winning and add gain ground in the standings against Hockinson at 6 p.m., Saturday, in Longview.

Beavers lose in OT at Washougal

WASHOUGAL — A stalemate contest went down to the wire for the Beavers on Thursday with the Woodland boys soccer team suffering a 1-0 overtime loss to Washougal in 2A GSHL action.

After the match went scoreless for the first 80 minutes and change the Panthers were finally able to find the back of the net in the first five minutes of overtime to seal the win on their home pitch.

Woodland managed just six shots on goal while Beaver goalkeeper Axel Almodovar notching five saves.

“I’d point out Axel and Jose Rodriguez,” Woodland coach Onesimo Sabastian-Gonzalez said. “(Rodrigues) is a JV player. Gave him a shot at varsity and (he) played a tremendous game.”

The loss leaves the Beavers in fifth place in the 2A GSHL with three games left on their league schedule, including games against Mark Morris and R.A. Long. The top five teams will earn a berth to the district playoffs.

Woodland (7-7. 6-7 league ) will host Fort Vancouver at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

