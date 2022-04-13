2A Boys Soccer roundup :Mark Morris posts first win in shootout with Woodland

WOODLAND — The last time the Monarchs notched the win column the word Corona conjured images of sandy beaches and limes instead of masks and an international pandemic. On a Tuesday night when the rain only stopped to allow the hail to take its turn the Mark Morris boys soccer team survived the elements and then some in a 6-4 shootout win over Woodland that needed everything short of a vaccine to reach its conclusion.

Not only was the victory over the Beavers the first of the season for the Monarchs, it was their first since 2019. Mark Morris coach Chris Toms took over the program approximately two weeks before COVID-19 canceled the 2020 spring season in its entirety, so the win over the Beavers also marked the first of his head coaching career.

“We finally got that win but they battled to get it. It was literally hailing and raining with ice pellets on the field,” Toms said.

Playing on their frigid home turf the Beavers looked bound for victory with 13 minutes left in the match, leading 2-0 while dominating the time of possession and spending the vast majority of those minutes on the attacking third of the field.

Still, the first 40 minutes of the game went by without a ball finding the back of either net, not that Woodland didn’t have their opportunities. It took an ironclad gameplan and a comic book effort from the Monarchs’ goalkeeper to keep the game knotted at nil.

The Monarchs packed eight players on their end of the field almost all evening and forced the Beavers to work for their angles, but even that wasn’t enough to prevent Woodland from firing away.

“Woodland has a ton of skill in their midfield and their attack,” Toms said. “Our defense held in that first half and our goalkeeper Danny Bailey was an absolute superhero tonight. He finished the night with 27 saves.”

It didn’t take long after the intermission for the kings' dam to break, though, with Woodland slotting home two goals in the first ten minutes of the second half.

Wyatt Daniels notched the first Woodland score off of a rebound when another shot bounded off of Bailey’s mittens. Shortly thereafter Rogelio Santillan-Guzman followed up with a goal of his own to put the Beavers up by two scores while the Monarchs had, up to that point, failed to muster much of an offensive punch at all.

But in the nick of time the Monarchs’ master plan fell into place. All they had to do was hold the Beavers at bay a few more times, flip the field in one swell swoop, and pound the rock past a goalie frozen solid by boredom. And they had to do it twice.

“That’s how we got our two goals was just playing quick on the counter attack,” Toms said.

The frozen lock for the Monarchs’ offense finally began to thaw in the 67th minute when Krager Clark capitalized on a free kick from 35 yards out.

“Krager Clark hit just a spectacular shot that went off the goalkeepers’ hands and into the top right corner,” Toms said.

That score, and the rapidly dwindling tie on the scoreboard, combined to energize the Monarchs and with three minutes left in regulation Jadyn Jenkins went airborne to take possession of loose ball and then moved it along to Joey Bailey who laid out a through ball that momentarily found the feet of Odenilson Lopez before being redirected into the goal for the game tying score.

With the scoreboard reading 2-2 at the end of stoppage time the Monarchs and Beavers entered the realm of overtime and neither team could kick their way out. Then a second overtime period ticked away without resolution, sending the squads to a penalty kick shootout in order to determine the winner.

In the shootout Danny Bailey continued his night to be remembered in the box. He tallied one more true save and held a perfect vantage point as another Woodland attempt sailed over the crossbar. Those stops set the Monarchs up for their final push toward a victory far too long in the making.

With a win as close to the touch as toes buried in warm sand, all four MM players to step up to the spot found their mark. Clark took care of the honors to get the ball rolling on the Monarchs’ streak-snapping win before Joey Bailey, Anthony Roseman and, finally, Trey Varney followed suit to seal the deal.

“What better night to get our first win than on the ugliest night of the season,” Toms said. “Like I told the guys before the game, ‘Let’s do it in this nasty weather and go out and get that first win.’ So when we went down those two goals they never gave up. That’s what I’m so proud of.”

Mark Morris (1-8, 1-7 league) will host Columbia River on Thursday.

River overwhelms R.A. Long

The R.A. Long boys soccer team got a shot in, but couldn’t spring the upset on one of the top teams in the state, falling to Columbia River 5-1 at Longview Memorial Stadium, Tuesday.

“We played pretty well tonight,” RAL coach Max Anderson said. “They’re every bit as good as advertised.”

The Lumberjacks’ goal — the first allowed by the Rapids all season long — came from the spot in the 20th minute, when Manny Alvarez converted his seventh penalty kick of the year.

That came after two quick River goals and cut the deficit to 2-1, but the guests would come back with one more on the stroke of halftime to make it 3-1.

The Rapids then added two more goals after the 70th minute to settle into the final 5-1 scoreline.

Anderson credited sophomore Gavin Greier — returning from injury to make his debut — with helping the Jacks stay in it in the midfield with a “much-needed boost.”

R.A. Long (2-7, 2-6 league) is slated to go to Hudson’s Bay on Thursday.

