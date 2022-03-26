2A Boys Soccer: Radillo’s hat trick puts R.A. Long up early in 7-1 win over Mark Morris

Julio Radillo got all of his scoring out of the way early Friday, putting up a hat trick in the first half so that his teammates might shine brighter in the darkness of the second half. And the plan worked to perfection as R.A. Long ran away with a 7-1 win over their rivals from Mark Morris in 2A Greater St. Helens league boys soccer action.

Radillo got right to work as the sun made its final salutations before slipping beyond the edge of Ocean Beach Highway. He scored his first goal in the third minute off of a direct kick and then bent a screaming left-footed boot into the lower right corner beyond a diving Danny Bailey on the goal line in the e26th minute.

By the 37th minute it appeared as if the teams would head to their respective locker rooms with just the two goals in between them. But the Lumberjacks went berserk down the stretch, scoring three straight goals in the final three minutes in order to push their advantage out to 5-0 before the break.

“I think it was just a continuation of how they started the match," RAL coach Max Anderson said. "The work rate was really high from the first whistle."

Liam Hendrickson got the scoring smorgasbord restarted in the 37th minute when Radillo set him up at the top of the box and his shot ricocheted off the corner post and into the net. One minute later Manny Alvarez booted home a score from the spot following a whistle against Mark Morris, and Radilo hammered home the hat trick with the help of a Layne Oberloh assist in the 39th minute.

Asked what, in particular, went wrong for his team in that final jaunt of the first half, Mark Morris coach Chris Toms did not have to grasp in the dark in order to find an answer.

“Speed. Their speed up top just burned us a couple of times and then we just kind of fell apart,” Toms said.

The Lumberjacks' defense played a large role in keeping the Monarchs on their heels all match long, holding Mark Morris on the business end of the pitch for almost the entire first half while limiting their opponents' possessions almost exclusively to single touches.

“The back three, they are really gelling really nicely,” Anderson said of Jacob Isaacson, Aiden McCoy and Oberloh. “It’s kind of neat to see them getting it together.”

Isaacson is just a sophomore while McCoy and Oberloh are brand new to the varsity program this season. Freshman goalkeeper Payton Thill also drew praise from his coach for notching a pair of nice saves while helping to direct the defense from inside the box.

Another goal from Hendrickson in the 65th minute was set up by McCoy and with the score sitting at 6-0 it looked like the Jacks might be able to skunk their rivals. Elmer Matias-Hernandez had a different notion, though, slotting a score home in the 70th minute in order to get the Monarchs on the board.

“Credit to Mark Morris. Those kids played hard,” Anderson said. “They didn’t give up and they got one at the end.”

Toms admitted there was a bit of good luck that fell into place during the scramble that set up his team’s lone goal, but it was their focused play prior to that strike that set up their good fortune.

“We were finally just continuously pressing in the attack and we were actually connecting passes. And when we do that the defense has to spread out,” Toms said. “The ball fortunately fell right to his foot and (Elmer) put it right where it needed to go.”

After a dud of a first half, the Monarchs' head honcho was happy to see his team play more or less in lock step with the Lumberjacks for the final forty minutes.

“Honestly it was just a challenge,” Toms said. “I told them I really don’t care about the score in the second half. If they get a couple more goals, I’m fine with it. I just want to see us push and start playing with some pride.”

With the win R.A. Long (2-3, 2-2 league) snapped a three game losing streak just in time to continue either 2A GSHL journey at Ridgefield on Monday.

“It was important that we get back moving in the right direction because there’s a lot of parody in the league this year so we can still make the playoffs if we play like this,” Anderson said.

As for Mark Morris (0-6, 0-5 league), they’ll have a few days to go over things with a fine toothed comb before bringing Ridgefield to town on Wednesday.

