2A Boys Soccer: R.A. Long lets one slip away against Fort Vancouver

Crunch time was not kind to the Lumberjacks on Wednesday as the R.A. Long boy soccer team watched a much-needed league victory evaporate in the final moments of a 3-2 loss to Fort Vancouver under the lights at Longview Memorial Stadium

The Trappers kicked the match off with quick goal in the third minute and it took R.A. Long a few trips up and down the pitch to get their feet beneath them. But a goal from Liam Hendrickson off a pass from Emanuel Alvarez midway through the half brought the score back to even.

Fort, though, added a bookend to their first half performance with a goal in the 38th minute that sent the visitors to the intermission with a one score lead.

With their playoff race already well underway, the Lumberjacks came out inspired in the second half as they probed the Fort defenses for a weakness that would allow for a comeback. As it happened that chance took another 32 minutes to materialize, but when it did the Jacks were sure to strike.

“(We) pressed throughout the second half and equalized with minutes left in the match,” RAL coach Max Anderson said.

Julio Radillo was the member of the red and black attack who found himself in the right place at the right time, heading home a goal to knot the game at 2-2 with short time on the clock.

But a happy ending was not in the works for the hosts.

“(We) continued to search for a winner, but we’re stunned in the final minute of regulation when Fort Vancouver scored on a quick counterattack,” Anderson said. :In spite of the outcome, we continue to improve. (We) will look to rebound next Tuesday when they play at Mark Morris.”.

R.A. Long (4-8, 4-7 league) is set to play the Monarchs at the Northlake Field on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

