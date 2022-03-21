2A Boys Soccer: Mark Morris can’t find weekend win in Washougal

WASHOUGAL — The Mark Morris boys soccer team came up empty Saturday in their search for the season’s first win, falling 2-0 to Washougal in 2A Greater St. Helens League play.

But that doesn’t mean it was all bad news in the final report.

“We put together some of our best defensive play of the year so far,” Mark Morris coach Chris Toms said.

While struggling to get much of a press on offense the Monarchs’ defense held the home team in check for the first 35 minutes until a corner kick set up the Panthers’ first score.

“The ball bounced around the box and Washougal managed to put it in,” Toms said.

With the 1-0 score holding steady for the first 25 minutes of the second half the Monarchs attempted to put some extra pressure on Washougal by reconfiguring their attack in hopes of knotting the game up. Unfortunately for the visitors that plan backfired.

“With 15 minutes left in the game we pulled a player from our defense and pushed on offense trying to equalize,” Toms explained. “The Panthers finished a cross shortly after that to get their second goal.”

Toms came away impressed with the performance of his defense as a whole and tagged Trey Varney, Edgar Gonzalez and Ryan Robertson as standout players in the contest.

Mark Morris (0-4) is set to host Fort Vancouver on Tuesday.

