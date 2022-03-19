2A Boys Soccer: Fort shuts out RAL

VANCOUVER — Two second-half goals proved to be the difference in Clark County, as the R.A. Long boys soccer team lost 2-0 to Fort Vancouver

The Trappers scored their first goal in the 61st minute. That forced the Lumberjacks to throw more and more forward, and while the tactics almost resulted in a goal off a scramble in the 70th the ultimate consequence was a stoppage-time score for the hosts to double the lead.

“Along with some untimely injuries, the fatigue of playing three matches in five days caught up with us today,” RAL coach Max Anderson said. “We’re a young, inexperienced squad that will grow throughout the season and be better equipped to get a result in matches like this.”

R.A. Long (1-2) will host Kelso at Longview Memorial on Tuesday.

