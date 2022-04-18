2A Boys Soccer: Balanced R.A. Long drops Washougal in critical league win

Things are starting to fall in place for the R.A. Long boys soccer team right on time to make a playoff push. The Lumberjacks played a complete game as a squad on Monday, and although they may have left a couple goals on the pitch, the Jacks dropped Washougal 2-1 to pick up an important win in 2A Greater St. Helens League play at Longview Memorial Stadium

“It’s taken us 10 or 11 matches, (but) we’re finally starting to look like a balanced squad,” RAL coach Max Anderson said. “We’re not trying too hard to score, we’re focusing on defending. It’s just a real balanced effort. It’s like the game’s starting to slow down for some of these guys.”

The Jacks came into the important conference matchup against the Panthers with some newfound energy that resulted in a goal less than 10 minutes into the match. Jameson Perkins stepped up from the back line and found Manny Alvarez with a deep diagonal pass which Alvarez controlled before squeezing by the keeper to put the Jacks up 1-0 in the ninth minute.

Liam Hendrickson padded RAL’s lead in the 32nd minute by controlling a rebound off of one of his own blocked shots before hitting a soft chip over the keeper to put the Jacks up 2-0 heading into the break.

The Jacks made plenty of runs at the net in the remainder of the first half and into the final 40 minutes. Hendrickson and Alvarez took turns pushing the ball up the pitch and Julio Radillo jumped in on the action to take a few shots of his won, but the Jacks were sent back scoreless time and time again.

“We probably could’ve had a couple more goals and that would’ve made a huge difference, but I think that’s just part of the team continuing to mature,” Anderson said. “The silver lining is we had good opportunities.”

The missed opportunities wouldn’t burn the Jacks in the long run, but when Washougal’s Matthew Jehne found the lower left corner in the 69th minute to pull the Panthers within a goal, the Jacks were forced to sweat out the remaining time on the clock.

The Jacks and Panthers traded blows down the stretch, but RAL freshman goalkeeper Payton Thill made multiple key saves to secure the win for R.A. Long.

“This is the first time he’s played since he was seven,” Anderson said. “(He’s a) basketball kid, wasn’t doing anything this spring and said, ‘Sure, I’ll come out and try and play keeper,’ and he made some clutch plays. He’s starting to look the part.”

Aside from the lone breakdown that resulted in Washougal’s only goal and a handful of shot attempts, the home team's back line was sure to keep the ball in the Jacks’ possession, which resulted in RAL’s ample scoring opportunities.

After some movement in the lineup, the back line has finally shown the spark the Jacks were looking for all season. That new rotation, and energy, will prove to be pivotal down the stretch of the season.

“The back four has solidified,” Anderson said. “We moved Jameson Perkins into the back into the middle with Jacob Isaacson and that has really allowed our spine to stiffen and just build out of the back.”

R.A. Long (4-6, 4-5 league) now leapfrogs Washougal for sixth place in the 2A GSHL standings with six matches left on the schedule. The Jacks are tight on the heels of Woodland and Hockinson with both teams remaining on their schedule, putting the Jacks firmly in the hunt to keep their season alive beyond the regular season.

“It keeps us in,” Anderson said. “We can still shoot for the playoffs.”

Heading into the match, the Jacks were aware of its importance, and while that played a role in their improved performance, it wasn’t the driving factor just yet.

“I think it was more just the growing (and) building confidence,” Anderson said. “Thinking back the way we played the last match and a half, the team is starting to figure some things out.”

From the opening whistle to the three whistle tweets at the end, the Jacks set the tone and the pace, something they’ll look to continue down the stretch of the season.

“I just congratulated them for keeping their composure and putting forth that consistent, balanced effort over 80 minutes,” Anderson said he told his team after the game. “Great team win.”

