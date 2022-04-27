2A Boys Soccer: Alvarez’s hat trick leads R.A. Long to shutout over Mark Morris

R.A. Long’s Manny Alvarez sprinted his way through Mark Morris’ back line on Tuesday night on his way to notching a hat trick in a 5-0 shutout win for the Lumberjacks over their crosstown and 2A Greater St. Helens League rivals.

The shutout at Longview Memorial Stadium keeps RAL’s long win streak over the Monarchs alive, with the Jacks taking every match over the Monarchs since 2016. Alvarez and fellow senior Julio Radillo weren’t about to let that streak die, and their intensity showed early and often.

“I think Manny and Julio, they really set the tone. They were very hungry,” RAL coach Max Anderson said. “They’ve had a lot of success against Mark Morris their entire time here at R.A. Long. It’s kind of a special streak and they wanted to keep it going…the other guys were feeding off of them.”

The Monarchs had found recent success by putting a greater emphasis on their back line. MM had its defenders playing near midfield in hopes of drawing RAL’s attackers offside. When RAL did get the ball into MM territory, the Monarchs would drop back six or even seven players to reinforce the back line.

“We knew Mark Morris was coming in on a nice trajectory,” Anderson said. “They’ve taken a couple really good teams to (penalties) and have gotten a win since we saw them last. It’s that high back line that they were playing. Which is kind of tricky, but the timing of the runs and good delivery of the passes, that’s how you unlock it.”

It took RAL a little bit of time to work out the key, but they finally broke the door down when Alvarez got loose and put a move on MM goalkeeper Daniel Bailey before softly tapping the ball in for a goal in the 18th minute.

But MM coach Chris Toms felt as though their defense had worked to perfection and that Alvarez was offside once he touched the ball.

“I appreciate our referees for doing what they do, but that first one was missed,” Toms said. “When you go down a goal, it changes the nature of the game.”

With momentum it tow, Alvarez managed to break free again after putting moves on multiple MM defenders before sneaking a kick just inside the far right post to put the Jacks up 2-0 in the 33rd minute.

Just two minutes later, Radillo showed off his best footwork and put the ball in the net in almost the exact same spot as Alvarez’s last goal to give RAL a 3-0 lead at the half.

“In the first half (there were) two defensive mistakes that our guys totally own,” Toms said of the second two goals. “We just screwed up on them. We made a couple pretty big defensive errors that led to the goals and just couldn’t recover.”

Alvarez was quick to find his third goal to complete the hat trick less than two minutes into the second half, redirecting a volley midair into the net past the keeper.

RAL’s Liam Hendrickson added a goal in the 60th minute, working left to right to cap the scoring for the Jacks.

R.A. Long dominated possession throughout the match, consistently keeping the ball near MM’s goal and quickly diverting any runs the Monarchs made.

Anderson credited mids Gage Biederbeck and Gavin Geier for slowing down MM’s attack.

“They really did a nice job of winning 50-50 balls, number one. And then number two, breaking up counter attacks (by) winning tackles,” Anderson said of the duo.

The loss for MM marks a shift from their recent string of play. After early season struggles, the Monarchs had figured out a working game plan and played a handful of tight matches, taking multiple teams to overtimes or penalty kicks. But that stout defense showed some holes against the Lumberjacks, and it might have been the rivalry atmosphere playing a role.

“I think we came out a little bit with the jitters because it was Civil War night and we just couldn’t quite put together the focus and intensity that we’ve had the last few games,” Toms said.

Mark Morris (1-13, 1-12 league) will aim to finish the season on a high note now that they sit well outside the 2A GSHL playoff picture. They’ll start with a match at Ridgefield at 4 p.m. Saturday.

“We’re at the end of the season,” Toms said. “We’ve got three games left and at this point it’s kind of on them to dig deep and figure out how they want to end... I want to finish strong and we’ve got the potential to do that.”

R.A. Long (5-7, 5-6 league) still has plenty to play for down the stretch. The Jacks sit in seventh place just outside the playoff picture after Tuesday night’s win, but Woodland and Hockinson are both within striking distance with league records of 6-6, as well as Washougal at 6-7. The Jacks play next at home against Ridgefield at 6 p.m. Thursday.

“The big thing that we have to figure out is continuing to play with the same energy and belief more than anything,” Anderson said. “We’ve got Ridgefield on Thursday and Hockinson on Saturday, those are pretty much must-win matches.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.