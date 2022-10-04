2A Boys High School Tennis Roundup: R.A. Long mixes it up, feasts on Spudders

Ridgefield — The Lumberjacks mixed up their lineup to start the week and wound up with a 5-1 win over the Spudders in 2A Greater St. Helens League boys tennis play.

Aiden McCoy and Cavin Holden, who have held down the No.1 and No. 2 spots in the singles rotation for R.A. Long up to this point in the season, took a different route to victory on Monday by joining forces.

“Aiden and Cavin played No. 1 doubles and won 4-0,” RAL coach Jamal Holden said. “One of the kids got hurt and they had to retire.”

McCoy and Holden have won plenty on their own this season for the second place Jacks. In fact, Holden hasn’t lost a match yet. But there’s a line of thinking that says that two might be greater than one going forward.

“I told them they would make it to State and do well if they teamed up… but they’re still deciding,” Coach Holden said.

R.A. Long swept doubles play with Carson Ness and Eric Nguyen defeating Ben Neil and Chase Cook 7-6, 6-3, while Jessy Hyde and Nick Pittsley took out Brody Woolski and Macain Reed 7-5, 4-6, 7-5.

With McCoy and Holden down on the doubles side Jake Gabbard slotted into the No. 1 singles position and dispatched Nick Harris 6-2, 6-0. Jamison Perkins kept R.A. Long on the right track with a 5-1, 6-1 win over Connor Williams.

Nick Williams was the only Jack to lose on the day, falling to Jack Blehm 7-6, 6-4.

R.A. Long is scheduled to host Mark Morris on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.

Monarchs ripped up by Rapids

A home court advantage didn’t mean much for Mark Morris on Monday as the Monarchs fell 5-1 to Columbia River in 2A GSHL boys tennis action.

Ramzi Prewitt and James Forward earned the only win on the day for the hosts with a 7-6, 2-6, 1-0 win over Ixiz Cha and Cameron Harris in the No. 2 double tilt. The Monarchs took the tiebreaker frame 12-10.

“They ended up splitting sets and playing a tiebreaker for the third due to light. They really did a nice job putting balls away at the net—particularly in the tiebreaker,” MM coach Ryan Smith said. “James is finding a really consistent service game, which is complimenting Ramzi’s strong net and ground stroke game.”

The rest of the day was not as kind to the Monarchs.

Kenji London and Anthony Roseman lost their No. 1 doubles affair to Cole Benner and Alex Harris by scores of 6-0, 6-1. Coleton Weiss and Cole Larochelle fell to Fuller Byer and Miles Mashek (6-3, 6-0).

In singles action Marco St. Shook lost to Lucas Walburn (6-0, 6-2), Austin Lomax fell to Charlie Palmershein (6-0, 6-3) and Vincent Flint was defeated by Nate Sheron (6-1, 6-3).

“Despite the score, Marco played really well at No.1. The games were all competitive,” Smith said.

Mark Morris will head across the lake to play at R.A. Long on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.