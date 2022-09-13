2A Boys High School Tennis Roundup: Burr’s marathon match puts R.A. Long over Washougal

The Lumberjacks spent plenty of time on their home court Monday on the way to a 4-2 team win over Washougal in 2A Greater St. Helens League boys tennis action.

R.A. Long needed an extra effort from Keegan Burr in order to sweep the singles docket and secure the victory over the Panthers. After dropping the first set Burr was able to defeat London Schaffer in three sets by scores of 6-4, 6-7, 6-4.

“Keegan Burr had an incredible match. It lasted about three and a half hours,” R.A. Long coach Jamal Holden said. “Seemed like the conditioning we’ve been doing paid off because he was the fresher out of the two.”

RAL’s Aiden McCoy defeated Benjamin Stephenson 6-1, 6-2 and Cavin Holden dropped Evan Vincent 6-2, 6-1 to complete Lumberjacks run through singles play.

In doubles action the Lumberjacks saw another lengthy match as Carson Moses and Eric Ngueyn lost to Evan Elliot and Austin Mattern 6-2, 6-7 6-4. Chance Dysart and Collin Culpepper also came up short, losing 6-3, 6-3 to Washougal’s Layne and Luke Liverwood.

Jake Gabbard and Jamison Perkins were able to secure a doubles win for the Jacks when they took out Kael Krabbenhoff and Dylan Ledbetter 6-2, 6-3.

“Jamo and Jake might just be that sleeper doubles that no one sees coming,” Coach Holden said.

R.A. Long (3-1, 2-0 league) will host Columbia River on Wednesday before heading to Heritage on Thursday.

Monarchs undone by Spudders

RIDGEFIELD — Mark Morris came oh-so-close to defeating the Spudders on Monday in 2A GSHL boys tennis play but wound up on the wrong end of a 4-2 tally.

“Three of the matches went three sets,” Mark Morris coach Ryan Smith said. “(It was) super competitive, especially at first singles.”

Kenji London got the Monarchs off on the right foot with a win over Tommy Tomillo III (6-4, 6-4) and Austin Lomax kept the good times rolling with a win over Jack Blehm (6-4-6-2).

“Austin got in his first match of the year and looked solid at No. 3, (and) Kenji with a nice composed win at No. 2,” Smith said.

It was the No. 1 singles match, though, that tripped up the Monarchs as Marco St. Martin-Shook dropped a spirited contest to Nick Harris by scores of 6-4, 6-7 (7-5), and 6-4.

“Marco played an excellent match in the loss—patient with his ground strokes, served well, just came up a little short,” Smith said.

In doubles action the Monarchs were swept by the Spudders.

Ramzi Prewitt and Cole Larochelle fell to Shaun Tullis and Brady Winter (4-6, 6-2, 6-2). Vincent Flint and Anthony Roseman lost 6-7 (7-5), 6-4, 6-4 to Connor Lopez and Ben Neil, while Coleton Weiss and Noah Jansen were defeated by Hyrum Bennett and Nick Morelli (6-4, 6-1).

Mark Morris will return home to face Hudson’s Bay on Wednesday.