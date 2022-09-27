 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2A Boys Prep Tennis

2A Boys High School Tennis: R.A. Long hangs Hudson’s Bay out to dry

Tennis ball stock

A tennis ball sits on the court at R.A. Long High School.

 Josh Kirshenbaum The Daily News

VANCOUVER — It was another day in the sun for the Lumberjacks, Monday, the kind that calls for a lemonade on the way home to toast a job well done. Playing on the road R.A. Long dispatched Hudson’s Bay 6-0 in 2A Greater St. Helens League boys tennis action, without dropping a single set.

In No. 1 singles action Aiden McCoy dropped Tanner Koford (6-1, 6-1), with Cavin Holden defeating Sam Perlik (6-1, 6-0) in the second singles affair. Jake Gabbard took the No.3 matchup over Manny Canedo-Bolodilla in straight sets without surrendering a point.

“Ya, guys are still having fun,” RAL coach Jamal Holden confirmed.

In doubles play Eric Nuguyen and Carson Moses played the longest match of the night in the No.1 slot, defeating Chris Terry and Landyn Linman 6-3, 6-4. Jamison Perkins and Alex Wooden got the best of Sebastian Mayer and Nolan Fucciolo (6-2, 6-1) in No. 2 doubles, while Jessy Hyde and Khoi Le were perfect in their win over Shay Bradley and Judson Wright.

People are also reading…

“They’re looking forward to the rematch with River for first place, but I told them we can’t overlook Washougal first,” Coach Holden said. “Take care of them, then we can focus on the Rapids.”

R.A. Long will play at Washougal on Wednesday, while a date at Columbia River looms large for Friday afternoon.

