2A Boys High School Golf Roundup: Mark Morris runs away with win over Fort/Bay

It was a great day for golf, Tuesday, as the Monarchs rolled to a 159-237 win over the combined team from Fort Vancouver-Hudson’s Bay at Mint Valley Golf Course.

Mark Morris’ Ian MacArthur was the match medalist with a round of 38. Caleb Stewart backed up his teammate with a score of 39 and Austin Lindquist was just two off the pace after finishing on 40.

“It was nice to see our top three all have nice rounds in the same match,” Mark Morris coach Kim Ulman said.

Broden Toney rounded out the Monarchs varsity score with a round of 42. Beau Jensen and Reilly O’Farrell notched rounds of 48 and 49 to keep all of the MM varsity golfers under 50 for the day. Even the junior varsity players got in on the fun, with Pace Berry and Jace Kiser firing off scores of 48 and 49, respectively.

Ryland Brown led the Fort-Bay combo squad with a score of 54. Simon Sporseen (59) was the only other Trapper/Eagle to finish below 60.

Next up for the Monarchs is a match against their rivals from R.A. Long at Mint Valley on Thursday.

“Our kids know the R.A. Long kids well, so it is fun for them to compete with one another,” Ulman said. “I think they look forward to it.”

Huddleston shoots 1-under, Beavers edge Ridgefield

WOODLAND — Another strong outing by Dane Huddleston powered the Beavers to a 170-171 victory over Ridgefield at Lewis River Golf Course on Tuesday.

Huddleston earned medalist honors with a one-under par round of 33 to lead Woodland over their foes from just down the road. He carded a five on the second hole but made up for it by holing out in three shots on the first, seventh and eighth holes.

Jake Sams fired a 41 to keep Woodland in the hunt. Bryce MacDonald finished on 47 and Keaton Stansberry notched a 49 for the Beavers.

“Our No. 2, Keaten, didn’t have the round he wanted, so I knew a couple of guys would have to come through for us and those two guys got it done in a big way,” Woodland coach Trevor Huddleston said.

Sams earned extra praise from his coach after carding the best score of his career.

“Jake usually has trouble on par three hole No. 7 and stuck one close and made birdie today, which gave him some confidence to close it out strong on eight and nine,” Huddleston said.

Parker Daniels led Ridgefield with a round of 40.

In JV play, Teddy Dunmire carded a 47 for Woodland.

Woodland was set to play Wednesday at the Prairie Invite before returning to league play next Tuesday against Hudson’s Bay/Fort Vancouver at Lews River.