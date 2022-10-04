2A Boys High School Golf: Nickerson notches 34 to lead R.A. Long at Washougal

WASHOUGAL — Jay Nickerson earned medalist honors for R.A. Long on Monday, but the Lumberjacks were forced to forfeit a 2A Greater St. Helens League boys golf match to the Panthers for a lack of players.
Nickerson carded a 34 at Orchard Hills Golf Course to best Washougal’s Mason Acker by three shots.
Mather Minnis went head-to-head with Nickerson and shot a 38, while Brayden Kassel and Will Love rounded out the Panthers’ scoring with rounds of 40 and 48. As a team Washougal finished on 154 for its best score of the season.
Riley Coleman finished on 41 for the Lumberjacks and Kian White needed 62 shots playing in the third slot for R.A. Long. Without a fourth varsity golfer the Jacks were unable to register an official score.
R.A. Long will host Woodland at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday at Mint Valley Golf Course.