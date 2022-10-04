 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
2A Boys Prep Golf

2A Boys High School Golf: Nickerson nets 2-under par to lead R.A. Long against Washougal

  • 0
Jay Nickerson RAL

FILE — Jay Nickerson putts the ball toward the hole on Day 2 of the 2A state boys golf tournament on May 25, 2022.

 Josh Kirshenbaum, The Daily News file

WASHOUGAL — Jay Nickerson earned medalist honors for R.A. Long on Monday but the Lumberjacks were forced to forfeit a 2A Greater St. Helens League boys golf match to the Panthers for a lack of players.

Nickerson carded a 34 at Orchard Hills Golf Course to best Washougal’s Mason Acker by three shots.

Mather Minnis went head-to-head with Nickerson and shot a 38, while Brayden Kassel and Will Love rounded out the Panthers’ scoring with rounds of 40 and 48. As a team Washougal finished on 154 for its best score of the season.

Riley Coleman finished on 41 for the Lumberjacks and KIan White needed 62 shots playing in the third slot for R.A. Long. Without a fourth varsity golfer the Jacks were unable to register an official score.

R.A. Long will host Woodland at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday at Mint Valley Golf Course.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

High School Volleyball: Kalama head coach Jeni O'Neil set to resign at end of season

High School Volleyball: Kalama head coach Jeni O'Neil set to resign at end of season

Kalama head coach Jeni O’Neil is calling it a career. The 15-year head coach of the Chinooks volleyball squad announced the 2022 season will be her last coaching Kalama volleyball.

O’Neil has been a stalwart leader and constant winner at Kalama. She  delivered eight league titles, seven district titles and a 2016 State title over the course of her 15-year run.

Mariners' 21-year playoff wait ends on Raleigh's walk-off HR

Mariners' 21-year playoff wait ends on Raleigh's walk-off HR

Cal Raleigh hit a game-winning home run with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning and the Seattle Mariners ended the longest playoff drought in baseball with a 2-1 victory over the Oakland Athletics. Raleigh, pinch-hitting for Luis Torrens, hit a 3-2 pitch from Domingo Acevedo just inside the right-field foul pole for a solo homer that sent the Mariners to the postseason for the first time since 2001. Raleigh came through with his 26th home run of the season, the most ever by a Seattle catcher. Aside from the clinching a spot in the postseason, Seattle stayed 1 1/2 games behind Toronto for the top wild-card spot and one half-game ahead of Tampa Bay as the three continue to jockey for seeding.

Watch Now: Related Video

The doctor who examined Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa has been fired

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News