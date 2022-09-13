2A Boys Golf Roundup: Mark Morris loses tiebreaker to Hockinson

The Monarchs played Hockinson stroke for stroke around the manicured greens and bunkers of Mint Valley Golf Course on Tuesday but were felled by the tiebreaker formula in a loss to the Hawks. Mark Morris and Hockinson tied 175-175 after nine holes in their 2A Greater St. Helens League boys golf matchup before the Hawks claimed victory following an exercise in arithmetic in the clubhouse.

Austin Lindquist set the pace for the Monarchs with a round of 42. That was good for silver position on the day as Grant Gumringer of Hockinson finished on 40 to earn medalist honors.

Ian MacArthur shot a 43 to help Mark Morris along and Caleb Stewart carded a 44. Broden Toney rounded out the Monarchs’ top-four scoring with a tally of 46.

“Caleb and Ian are doing a great job as seniors,” MM coach Kilm Ulman said. “They are excellent examples for the younger kids."

The tiebreaker was based off of each team’s fifth best score. MM’s Reilly O’Farrell finished on 50 while Hockinson’s Branden Corey notched a 49.

Henry Kelly led the MM junior varsity effort with a round of 51.

Mark Morris will play Woodland, Columbia River and La Center on Thursday at Tri-Mountain Golf Course.

Lumberjacks felled by Columbia River

Behind a stellar trio of Jake Kendrick, Ian Schoonmaker and Noah Larson, last year’s 2A Greater St. Helens League champion Columbia River took down R.A. Long in their boys golf match, Tuesday. Kendrick had the low round of the day with a 1-under 34 at Mint Valley Golf Course.

Schoonmaker shot a 1-over round of 36 while Noah Larson finished with a 3-over 38. Columbia River’s fourth varsity golfer, Alex Snyder, shot a 7-over 42. Columbia River won the team match 150 to 195.

Jay Nickerson led the R.A. Long side with a 3-over round of 38 on the front nine at Mint Valley., Riley Coleman shot a 6-over 41 for the Lumberjacks' second best round of the day. Julian Claypool finished with a 15-over 50 and Kian White shot 66.

R.A. Long was set to return to its home course Wednesday for a match against Ridgefield.

Huddleston shoots one under, Beavers burned by Washougal

WOODLAND — Despite a 1-under round of 34 from senior Dane Huddleston, Woodland lost a close 2A GSHL boys golf match to Washougal at Lewis River Golf Course on Tuesday by a score of 165-168.

Washougal’s strong overall team play carried the day against the Beavers and their match medalist.

The Panthers were led by the 5-over rounds of Keagan Payne and Brayden Kassel. Each turned in a round of 40. Mather Minnis shot a 6-over 41 and Mason Acker rounded out the top four of the Washougal varsity team with a 9-over 44.

Woodland was unable to back up Huddleston's performance with enough to net a team win. Keaten Stansberry shot a 7-over 42, while both Bryce MacDonald and Nathan Karchesky finished with rounds of 46.

The Woodland boys are back on the course against Mark Morris, La Center and Columbia River at Tri-Mountain Golf Course on Thursday.