2A Boys Golf Roundup: Huddleston goes low, Woodland get the best of La Center

RIDGEFIELD — Woodland’s king of clubs Dane Huddleston worked the angles at Tri-Mountain Golf Course on Thursday to earn match medalist honors with a score of 2-under par. That effort helped the Beavers get by La Center 157-193 in non-league boys golf play.

“Dane has the ability to shoot near or below 30 at Lewis River. I believe his course record there is a 30 last year,” Woodland coach Trevor Huddleston said.

This time Huddleston finished on 33 and had close company with Keaten Stansberry finishing 2-over par at 37. Bryce MacDonald notched a score of 43 and Jake Sams finished on 44 to lock down the win for Woodland.

“The other guys played great… Jake had a great bounce back round today,” Coach Huddleston said. “Bryce is a freshman and can play very well too. Nathan probably didn’t meet his expectations, but has the ability to play well and Trent picked up a club for the first time three weeks ago and has the ability to shoot in the mid 40’s.”

Nathan Karchesky and Trent Blatnik also clubbed it for the Beavers varsity but had their scores scrubbed from the final tally. Teddy Dunmire led the Woodland junior varsity team with a round of 46.

“We have guys on JV that shot well today too that should be in the mix in the coming weeks,” Coach Huddleston added.

Woodland will host Hockinson at Lewis River Golf Course on Tuesday.

MacArthur medals but Monarchs fall to Rapids

VANCOUVER — Ian MacArthur turned in a two-over par scorecard to share match medalist honors Thursday at Heron Lakes but it wasn’t enough to put the Mark Morris boys golf team over the top in a 153-164 loss to Columbia River at Heron Lakes Golf Course.

MacArthur landed on 38 to lead the Monarchs with Caleb Stewart finishing on 40. Austin Lindquist and Broden Toney each notched a round of 43 to round out the Mark Morris varsity scoring.

Beau Jensen shot a 44 for Mark Morris and Riley O’Farrell needed 53 shots to finish but there scores were scrubbed from the final tally, with just the top four scores counting toward the official tally.

Columbia River’s Ian Schoonmaker, Alex Snyder and Noah Larson each matched MacArthur’s round with scores of 38 that earned them co-medalist honors. Jack Kendrick backed up his fellow Rapids with a score of 39 to lock down the win for the hosts.

Pace Berry shot a 49 and Jackson Elf finished on 50 to lead the Monarchs’ junior varsity effort.

Mark Morris will host Ridgefield on Tuesday at Mint Valley Golf Course.