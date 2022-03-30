 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2A Baseball

2A Baseball: Woodland loses in six to Washougal

Baseball base stock

First base waits for some action during a baseball game on a sunny day at an area ballfield.

 Jordan Nailon

WASHOUGAL — The Woodland baseball team had a tough time keeping Washougal off the bases and the scoreboard, losing 14-3 to the Panthers in six innings.

Washougal put up six runs on Woodland starter Austen Woody, four more on Tristan Bossen, and four after that on Andrew Hegewald. Six of those runs came in the sixth inning, as the hosts ended the afternoon a frame early by hitting the 10-run threshold.

Before that, it was two runs in the bottom of the first, three in the third, and one apiece in the second, the fourth, and the fifth.

Woodland managed a run of its own in the top of the second and two more in the third to briefly tie it up, but from there, Washougal ran away with it.

Tyler Young went 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs to lead the Beavers at the plate. Deuce Merritt went 1-for-2 with a walk as the only other Woodland batter to reach base twice.

Woodland (1-8) is set to get another crack at Washougal, at home this time, on Friday.

