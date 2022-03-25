2A Baseball: Woodland falls behind early, loses to Ridgefield

WOODLAND — The Woodland baseball team fell behind early and never got its offense fully rolling Friday, falling to Ridgefield 9-2.

The Spudders jumped out ahead early, with two runs in each of the first two innings and another in the third to make it 5-0. Woodland finally cracked its goose egg with a run in the bottom of the fifth, but Ridgefield responded with a three-spot in the top of the sixth and another run in the seventh to put things well out of reach.

Freshman Dustin Merritt had a 2-for-3 outing at the bottom of the Woodland order, and scored both of the Beavers’ runs. Tyler Young and Blaine Hix both had doubles, and Logan Autry added a walk to a base hit on his line to reach base twice.

Keaten Stanberry gave up five runs in 4.2 innings, allowing seven hits — including a homer — and a walk and striking out five. Hix finished the game off on the mound and allowed two earned runs.

Behind them, Woodland’s defense had a fair few struggles, logging six errors in the field.

Woodland (1-6, 0-3 league) will wrap up its series with Ridgefield at the RORC on Monday.

