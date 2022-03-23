2A Baseball roundup: R.A. Long tosses combined no-no for first win

VANCOUVER — It took a bit for the reality of the situation to come up, but the well-placed goose egg in the box score didn’t lie; the R.A. Long baseball team earned its first victory of the season in no-hit fashion, with sophomores Mitchell Lindsey and Jared Childers combining to befuddle Fort Vancouver for seven innings in a 13-1 win.

Lindsey tossed the first four innings, and Childers threw the last three, with Logan Dorland organizing the whole thing behind the plate.

“Well, I’ve got to tell the guys good job about that,” RAL head coach Ryan Littlefield said, after double-checking his scorecard and realizing what just happened.

It started with Lindsey, who struck out six Trappers in his four-inning outing. He allowed the lone Fort Vancouver run of the day in the bottom of the third inning, but did so without allowing a ball to be put in play.

“Lindsey’s doing a good job of establishing his fastball,” Littlefield said. “He’s got some decent action on his offspeed pitches, still learning to trust those more. But when he’s getting ahead in the count with his fastball, he can put some guys away.”

By that point, R.A. Long had already built itself a modest lead, with a run in the top of the second and two more in the third. After the Jacks put up a two-spot in the fifth, Littlefield handed the ball to Childers, who slammed the door over the course of three frames.

Childers finished with four strikeouts; the only two runners he allowed came on hit batters.

“Childers was really good today, too; that’s nothing new,” Littlefield said. “He can be one of the best closers in the league. He might be.”

R.A. Long turned the offense on late against the Fort Vancouver bullpen, taking advantage of six Trapper errors in the field and six walks.

Out of the Lumberjack lineup, only Childers and Stephen Rooklidge finished the night with base hits, but both had huge games. At the top of the order, Rooklidge went 3-for-4 with a double and came across to score four runs and set the tone for the RAL order.

“You could tell, just the way he approaches each at-bat, that he’s always cool, calm, collected, under control, confident,” Littlefield said. “He does an awesome job working middle-away. You could just tell he was going to catch fire.”

Childers, meanwhile, went 4-for-5 with a double of his own.

Despite the lack of hits, though, the rest of the Lumberjack squad created plenty of traffic on the bases, and took advantage; eight RAL starters scored runs, including the entire bottom half of the lineup.

R.A. Long (1-2) was set to face Fort Vancouver again at The Lumberyard on Thursday, before finishing up its week against Toutle Lake in a non-league matchup Friday.

Columbia River races past Mark Morris

The Mark Morris baseball team had the first comeback primed, but couldn’t pull off a second in a 9-6 loss to Columbia River at Story Field on Wednesday

After the Rapids plated four runs in the top of the fourth inning to take a 5-0 lead, the Monarchs came right back with a five-spot of their own to immediately tie the game. But while River went on to keep scoring — bringing in another run in the fifth and three more in the sixth — MM went quiet late.

The Monarchs finished with 10 strikeouts as a team, and left seven runners on base.

“We continue to try and do too much at the plate with guys in scoring position,” MM coach Brock Myklebust said. “Striking out 10 times is very rarely going to result in a win.”

Stephen Hammergren gave up five runs in a four-inning start, striking out four and walking three. When he left, the Monarchs began a parade of relievers, with Jackson Rohl, Drew Wallace, Jaden Anderson, and Jaxon Eaton combining to see out the final three frames.

Carson Ness led the MM order with a 2-for-3 day at the plate, drawing a walk and scoring a run. Corbin Jensen had a pair of RBIs for the Monarchs, going 1-for-4.

Mark Morris (1-3) was slated to get right back at it against River on Thursday.

