2A Baseball roundup: R.A. Long forces split with Washougal

The R.A. Long baseball team put up the runs early and often Friday, rallying enough times to beat Washougal 9-4 at the Lumberyard.

The result earned the Lumberjacks a split in an afternoon doubleheader — with both games counting toward league standings — after the Panthers won Game 1 9-2.

Since the game was a makeup for a rained-out matchup earlier in the week, R.A. Long went to bat first in Game 2 as the designated visitors. The Jacks came up with four runs in the top of the second to take a good-sized lead, then stretched it to 6-0 in the fourth before Washougal could muster any runs of its own.

The sides traded runs in the fifth to bring the score to 7-4, before R.A. Long but the cherry on top with two more in the seventh for its third crooked number of the outing.

Logan Bodily and Jared Childers teamed up in the heart of the order to do the bulk of the damage, going a combined 4-for-8 with a double — by Childers — a run scored, and five RBIs.

Logan Dorland went 2-for-3 and scored a pair of runs, and Hunter Brewer had two RBIs on a hit and a walk.

Israel Rutherford earned the win, allowing three runs on three hits and a walk for the Jacks and striking out four. Mitchell Lindsey came in for three innings of long relief and gave up one run on three hits.

The second game of the day ended Friday with a much better taste in the Jacks’ mouths, after Game 1 went nearly the opposite. That time around, it was Washougal scoring early and adding to its lead nearly every inning, while the RAL long bats went quiet.

The Lumberjacks couldn’t figure out how to crack Washougal starter Travis Gibson until the bottom of the sixth inning, by which point the Panthers had built up an eight-run cushion.

Brewer threw an even 100 pitches in 4 ⅔ innings, giving up five runs on five hits and five walks. Childers saw the Jacks out of the fifth inning but ran into his own troubles in the sixth and seventh off the back of errors behind him, giving up another four runs — all unearned. Theodore Mauricio came in and got the final two outs, but the damage had already been done.

R.A. Long (4-9, 3-7 league) is scheduled to host Hockinson on Monday.

Monarchs fall to Spudders for series split

The Mark Morris baseball team kept up and kept it close early, but couldn’t get quite enough in the run-production category in a 6-4 loss to Ridgefield.

The Spudders put up five runs in the first four innings against MM starter Austin Lindquist, and the Monarchs replied with four — one in each frame. But the bats went quiet down the stretch against Ridgefield’s bullpen, keeping the hosts behind the whole way.

Lindquist finished with five runs allowed — three earned — in four innings. He walked three, gave up five hits, and struck out two. Drew Wallace and Dossen Morrow served as the bullpen, with Wallace allowing one run in the sixth.

Kellen Desbiens led the offense with a 3-for-4 outing at the plate, scoring one run and driving another in. Stephen Hammergren went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk, an RBI, and a run scored.

Mark Morris (9-4, 8-2 league) still remains first in the 2A GSHL, despite the loss. The Monarchs will host Washougal on Monday.

“We have six games left in league and are ready to finish strong,” MM coach Brock Myklebust said. “The next two weeks are going to be a lot of fun.”

