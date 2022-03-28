2A Baseball Roundup: Ness shines in chance to pitch, MM shuts out Fort

Mark Morris allowed a few runners this time around, but the Monarchs posted their second straight shutout of Fort Vancouver, beating the Trappers 5-0 at home Monday.

Carson Ness, who MM coach Brock Myklebust described as a “catcher by trade, outfielder by coach’s request, and pitcher after four years of bugging coach for a start on the bump” got his moment on the hill and ran with it, tossing five shutout innings, allowing just three hits, and striking out nine in a dominant outing.

“I’m proud of him,” Myklebust said. “He’s a great leader and does things the right way.”

Drew Wallace picked up where Ness left off in the sixth, giving up one walk and one hit but not letting any Trapper sniff their way close to home.

Meanwhile, each of the top seven batters in the MM lineup logged hits — the Monarchs had eight as a team — as the hosts chipped their way to an easy lead.

Mark Morris brought one run home in the first, another in the fourth, two more in the fifth, and one last one in the sixth to increase the breathing room late.

Stephen Hammergren, Trenton Lamb, Langston Bartell, and Austin Lindquist all mashed doubles for the home side. Once on the bases, the Monarchs wreaked havoc to the tune of four stolen bases, led by a pair from Carson Allen.

Mark Morris (4-3) will take a three-game winning streak into its rivalry week, facing R.A. Long Wednesday for the first of two huge games.

“All focus goes to beating the Jacks on Wednesday,” Myklebust said.

Ridgefield rocks Beavers

RIDGEFIELD — Woodland jumped on the Spudders early Monday but couldn't keep the sticks hot in a 15-5 2A GSHL loss.

The Beavers scored all five of their runs in the first two innings before going quiet the rest of the way.

"Starter (Brett) Martynowicz, could not find the strike zone and the unraveling began," Woodland coach Joeseph Brown said.

The Spudders began to close the gap in the second inning and rolled to the ten run victory.

"(We) appeared to take a more conservative approach from that point on in the batters box, no longer being aggressive in their approach," Brown added.

Woodland (1-7, 0-4 league) is scheduled to play at Washougal on Wednesday.

