2A Baseball Roundup: Monarchs make hay in Rochester, win season opener

ROCHESTER — It looked like Mark Morris was going to have their first win of the year in the bag before the cows came home Wednesday, but a five-run hiccup in the bottom of the fifth inning put a couple of extra innings of work on the Monarchs’ to-do list. When the chores between the lines were done the boy in baby blue held an 11-6 win over the Warriors in a non-league season opener.

The Monarchs rattled the bats early and took advantage of free bases from the Rochester defense in the early going to stake out an 8-0 lead by the middle of the fourth. Leadoff hitter Corbin Jensen set the table for MM all day with three hits that included a double, three runs and a walk to his name.

Stephen Hammergren took the rawhide to start the game for MM and spun three near-perfect innings, striking out four Warriors and holding the home team both scoreless and hitless.

With two more games this week and league games starting next week, though, MM coach Brock Myklebust yanked his pitcher while he still had some diesel left in the tank.

“Realistically he could have thrown probably 85 but he’s set up to start Monday against Columbia River,” the Monarchs’ skipper said. “He had a little bit of control issues but he didn’t give up any runs. That’s classic Hammergren for you.”

But as Hammergren was leaving the animal farm beyond the outfield fence began to stir. The goats got hungry and the sheep got antsy, and then things started to get squirrely for the visitors.

Jackson Rohl relieved Hammergren in the fourth and immediately found himself stepping directly in the proverbial "it" by issuing four free passes that led to four runs for the Warriors. That’s when the Monarchs called upon Drew Wallace to climb the hill and keep the game from turning in to a real barnburner. Wallace wound up pitching the final 3 ⅔ innings, allowing two earned runs along the way but still managing to halt the Rochester comeback in its tracks.

“He came in with the bases juiced there. He’s a junior and this was his first varsity outing. Up until this summer he was never even a pitcher,” Myklebust said. “He came in as a hitter and got a knock too. He was definitely a big part of our win today.”

MM added a farmers’ insurance run in the sixth inning and put two more on the scoreboard in the top of the seventh.

Dossen Morrow added two hits for Mark Morris out of the three hole in the lineup, scoring two runs and driving in two more. Kellen Desbiens went 1-for-1 in the game with an RBI.

With nine hits as a team the Monarchs showed they can gear up and hit a fastball but seemed to become a bit overanxious down the stretch.

“We’ve had our machine going mid eights to low nines just to get ready for our league schedule and then I think our approach got a little bit away from us there in the middle innings,” Myklebust said..

But Myklebust knows that long bus rides, much like baseball seasons with a real-deal playoff scenario at the end, are more fun with wins scattered like cow pies across the pasture..

“The first game is always tough. Nerves, excitement, mental errors, and too many strikeouts,” Myklesbust noted. “An ugly win is still a win. We're happy to be 1-0.”

Mark Morris (1-0) was set to play Skyview at Propstra Stadium on Thursday night before turning around and hosting W.F. West on Friday at 4:30 p.m.

Beavers have a hard day vs. Knights

VANCOUVER — King’s Way exploded for seven runs in the fifth inning Wednesday to put Woodland away in a 12-6 win for the Knights in no-league baseball action.

“Good game for a bit,” Woodland coach Joeseph Brown said. “ Our starting pitcher ran out of gas in the third.”

Woodland took a 1-0 lead in the second inning when Mark Morales was hit by a pitch to leadoff the inning and came around to score on a single by Asher Ulibarri.

A three run third inning gave the Beavers a fleeting 4-0 lead. Logan Autry got that rally started with a single then an error and walk loaded the bases setting up Morales for an RBI single.

After surrendering three runs in the third inning the Beavers turned the ball over to Ulibarri on the hill.

“(He) kept the game close until a knee injury took him out and some defensive errors,” Brown said. “Then Kings Way started hammering the ball.”

Woodland (0-2) was scheduled to host Castle Rock on Thursday before bringing La Center in for a league contest Friday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.